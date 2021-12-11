Monkey dies of yellow fever in SC and rekindles the alert for the disease in the state

Case was confirmed by the Epidemiological Surveillance this Friday (10); Vaccination coverage in the State is below that recommended by the Ministry of Health

Dive/SC (Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance of Santa Catarina) confirmed this Friday (10) the death of a monkey as a result of the yellow fever virus in Pedras Grandes, in the south of the state. Howler monkey sample collection took place on November 24th.

With this, the State has 625 cases of epizootics notified this year alone, of which 137 were confirmed with yellow fever.

In relation to human cases, there was a record of eight cases of the disease, with three deaths. None of the human cases had a vaccine record against the disease.

The period of greatest transmission of yellow fever occurs between the months of December to May, due to favorable climatic and environmental conditions for the reproduction of the mosquito that transmits the disease.

“And once again, an alert is lit for the entire population and for the government. It is time to reinforce surveillance and disease prevention measures”, declares João Augusto Brancher Fuck, director of dive/SC.

yellow fever surveillance

Monkeys do not transmit yellow fever. They live in the same environment as the mosquitoes that transmit the disease (Haemagogus and Sabethes) and are therefore the first victims of the virus.

“When you find a dead or sick monkey, it is important to notify the health service so that the surveillance teams can travel to the site to collect a sample of the animal and carry out the diagnosis,” warns Aysla Matsumoto, veterinarian at Dive/SC.

Prevention

A vaccine is the best way to prevent yellow fever. All residents of Santa Catarina, from nine months of age, must be vaccinated against the disease. The dose is available at health posts.

Until November 2021, vaccination coverage in the state was 79.57%, below the 95% recommended by the Ministry of Health, as it allows for the occurrence of more human cases.

”It is very important that people who have not yet received the vaccine, look for a health unit. Vaccination coverage is still below the recommended level, and with the circulation of the virus, unprotected people can contract the disease”, highlights Arieli Schiessl Fialho, immunization manager at Dive/SC.

Yellow fever

The main symptoms of the disease are: sudden onset of fever, chills, severe headache, back and body pain, nausea and vomiting, weakness and tiredness, abdominal pain and jaundice (yellow skin).

When you have any sign or symptom, it is important to seek medical attention. Severe cases can cause internal bleeding and liver failure.