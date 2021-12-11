‘Monster, Assassin’ · TV News

Dolores (Dapnhe Bozaski) will see Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) killed in front of her in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Tonico (Alexandre Nero) will meet the lovers after she has given birth to a baby girl. The deputy and rival will face off on a cliff, and the lawyer will save the politician when he gets hung up. Then the bad character will push you towards death.

“He killed Nélio! Assassin! He pushed Nélio over the cliff! On the cliff that Nélio saved him from falling! Monster! Assassin,” yells Dolores, her heart torn in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

The pair of lovers will run away in scenes that will air from next Wednesday (15) . Dolores will be pregnant with her first child. Everything indicates that the baby belongs to the bachelor’s, since the villain spent a good deal of time away from home because of the Paraguayan War (1864-1870).

Afterwards, Tonico will focus on putting Samuel (Michel Gomes) behind bars for the murder of his father, Colonel Ambrósio (Roberto Bomfim). The engineer will be arrested at the altar, at the time of his marriage to Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski). He will be tried and sentenced to life in the serial.

The crook played by Alexandre Nero will start hunting the runaways right away. He will even offer a reward for the lovers’ whereabouts. Tonico will have blood in his eyes and will come screaming to the four winds that Dolores’ baby is his son.

Tonico kidnaps Dolores and her daughter

Nelio’s death scenes should air in January. Pedro’s biggest enemy (Selton Mello) will go after two two on a farm in Campos dos Goytacazes (Rio de Janeiro). At this point in the plot, Dolores will have had a girl. Tonico is going to kidnap Dolores and her daughter.

Nelio will go after them. The two men will fight on a cliff, and the deputy will be dangling after his foot slips on a rock. He will plead with his former advisor to save his life.

“Do you swear on your father’s soul that if I save you, you’ll leave us alone?” Nelio asked, afraid, but also not wanting to let the worm die. “I swear by all that is most sacred. I forget the three of you,” will assert the bad character. He will prove that his word is worthless seconds later.

Nelio saves his rival’s life before he dies

Nelio will reach out his arm and, risking his own life, will pull him over the cliff. Tonico will thank him with a cynical smile on his lips and then shoot the can:

I owe you my life, Nelio. I knew you weren’t going to screw up, you weren’t going to ruin your life forever. You deserve to be happy with Dolores and your daughter because you’re a good man, but I’m not.

At that moment, Dolores will scream in horror. Borges (Danilo Dal Farra) will appear soon after and ask what happened. With her little one on her lap and in tears, she will claim that Tonico killed Nélio without pity or pity. Cruel, Tonico will still have the courage to threaten her baby: “Shut up if you don’t want to see your offspring have the same end.”

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

