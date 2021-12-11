Mother and son arrested for involvement in the death of a dentist – News

The Civil Police of Minas Gerais arrested, this Friday (10), a 42-year-old woman and her son, a 22-year-old young man, suspected of involvement in the death of dentist Adriana Duarte Oliveira. The crime happened last month.

According to the corporation, the arrest took place in Ribeirão das Neves, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, the same city where the dentist’s body was found. The police did not clarify, however, what the family’s involvement in the crime would be.

Also according to the police team, mother and son were arrested at home, after carrying out a search and seizure warrant.

remember the case

The dentist who lived in the Letícia neighborhood, in the Venda Nova region, in Belo Horizonte, was found dead on November 26th. Adriana had disappeared earlier. Her charred body was charred. The victim’s car had been located at another point in Ribeirão das Neves.

The police investigation is under the coordination of the Specialized Homicide Police team in Ribeirão das Neves, with support from the Missing Persons Reference Division.