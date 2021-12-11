Mother Steals 22-Year-Old Daughter’s Identity to Scam and Date Young | World

Play/Handout + Play/Mountain View Police Department woman stole daughter’s identity

A 48-year-old woman admitted to having stolen the identity of her own 22-year-old daughter and impersonating her for two years in Missouri, USA. Laura Oglesby used the name Lauren Hays to get her way to college with the help of loans, date younger men, and get her driver’s license. The woman was sentenced to five years for the crime of fraud and misrepresentation.

The case began in 2016, when she applied for a Social Security card — a kind of US CPF — in the name of her daughter, who lived far away from her. Since then, Laura assumed the girl’s identity and started to present herself as a 22-year-old girl.

“She has adopted a youthful lifestyle: clothes, makeup and personality. She has completely taken on becoming a 20-year-old young person,” detective Stetson Schwien told the network ABC

There are reports that she would also have used the false identity to seduce younger men, who did not suspect the situation. “Everyone believed it. She even had boyfriends who believed she was that age: 22,” Police Chief Jamie Perkins told the newspaper The New York Times

In addition, the woman created a profile on social media with her daughter’s name, where she posted images of herself with filters used by teenagers to look younger.

During this time, Laura moved to the residence of a couple in the region, where she lived for almost two years. They believed that she was a young woman in a situation of domestic violence and decided to take her in their house.

The scheme was revealed in 2018, when Arkansas state authorities discovered that she had already committed a series of frauds, including asking for US$9,400 (about R$52,704.86) in federal student loans.

Last Monday (6), Laura confessed to being guilty of the blows. The woman faces up to five years in prison without parole, but the sentencing date has yet to be set. In addition, she must pay the sum of US$17,521 (approximately R$98,238.49) to the university she attended and her daughter.