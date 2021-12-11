Moto G200: more powerful set charges the price | official battery test

Seeking to reach a diversified range of cell phone options for Brazilian consumers, Motorola has expanded its Moto G line with the new Moto G200 5G, G71 5G and G31 models. The first is the big highlight, with the mission to succeed the popular Moto G100. We’ve already started testing to see what he’s capable of. For those who didn’t follow the launch, we have a 6.8-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution and 144 Hz, Snapdragon 888 Plus platform, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB internal storage, 16 MP front camera, three rear cameras (108 MP / 8 MP / 2 MP), 5G connection, dual-SIM, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, IP52 and dual band WiFi, 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charge and Android 11 running under My UX.

Our official battery test runs with various popular apps, games and services on timed cycles until the battery completely depletes, and is given a standby time between cycles to track consumption in the background. Screen brightness and network settings are standardized so that we can draw a parallel between all the models that have passed through our benches. The apps present in the cycles, and their certain execution times per cycle, are: 6 minutes of use (each) – WhatsApp, Youtube, MX Player (offline video), Spotify, PowerAmp (offline music) and Chrome;

1 minute (each) – Pokémon Go, Asphalt 8, Subway Surfers, Candy Crush, Modern Combat 5 and Injustice;

4 minutes of 3G/4G calls;

2 minutes of use (each) – Facebook, Gmail and GMaps

Results

After our tests with the Moto G200, we got the following results: It took 20 hours and 11 minutes for the device to turn off;

The screen remained on for 10 hours and 13 minutes during the period;

We performed 15 complete test cycles, including: 90 minutes of browsing on Chrome; 450 minutes of WhatsApp, Spotify, PowerAmp, MX Player and YouTube (90 minutes each); 90 minutes of games (Pokémon Go, Subway Surfers, Candy Crush, Injustice, Modern Combat 5 and Asphalt 8); 90 minutes from Facebook, Gmail and Google Maps (30 minutes each); 60 minutes of voice calls via 3G/4G;

The most consumed app was YouTube.

finished

The Moto G200 has notable advancements over the Moto G100, including a larger screen that goes from 90 to 144 Hz and much more powerful hardware, while still maintaining the same 5,000 mAh battery. As expected, the autonomy dropped, and the new model can withstand a few hours less away from outlets, especially in more intense use that will require high refresh rates and graphics processing. Still, the Moto G200 doesn’t have a range considered bad, being superior to models with Snapdragon 888 like Realme GT 5G and Zenfone 8, even though it had worse battery life than the Edge 20 Pro with its OLED screen and Snapdragon 870. It you’ll be able to handle a whole day without problems, but those who want to reach the end of the second day may need to give it a load in the late morning.

