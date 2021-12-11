Mouse melts at Ibope and loses 40% of the audience in just three years · TV News

On air since 1998, Programa do Ratinho is facing the second most serious audience crisis in its history and has already lost more than 40% of its audience in just three years. According to exclusive data obtained by the TV news, the attraction of SBT is since 2019 in third place in the war for ibope in Greater São Paulo and in the PNT (National Television Panel).

In 2018, among São Paulo, the attraction led by Carlos Massa had closed with an annual average of 9.4 points, the highest rate since 2003. The following year, the audience of Programa do Ratinho dropped to 8.7; then it went to 6.2; and that of 2021, through December 6, was at 5.4 — a fall of 4.0 points from the average or 42.6% in three years.

In the same period and in the direct confrontation with the SBT program (between 10:30 pm and 12:00 am), Record scored 6.9 points (2018), 6.7 (2019), 6.8 (2020) and 6.3 (up to 6 December 2021), while Globo scored 24.7 points, 20.9, 20.4 and 20.9 in the same years.

The results show that, although Edir Macedo’s broadcaster was the only one that managed to keep the ibope at the same level, there was no growth. In other words, neither she nor Globo took the audience out of Ratinho — the talk show simply “melted” its ratings.

In the PNT, which brings together the numbers of the 15 main metropolitan regions in Brazil, the SBT attraction had closed 2018 with 8.0 points. In 2021, the average is 4.7 points, which represents 41.25% less than ibope.

new crisis

The Ratinho Program had ended 2001 with an average of 13.8 in the PNT. Currently, the index is at 4.7 points — a drop of 65 percent in 20 years. In Greater São Paulo, the numbers are similar: they dropped from 16.1 to 5.4.

In the years 2007 and 2009, the comedy by SBT was shown in the afternoon and went downhill from Ibope. Among São Paulo, it reached fourth place and was even behind the Band, with losses ranging from 4.6 to 6.0 in one year, and from 4.4 to 5.7 in the other. In 2008, the two tied with 5.2 points on time (5:28 to 18:30).

Between 2006 and 2013, Ratinho went through a crisis similar to the one that is underway, but at that time there were five straight years of defeat by Record in direct confrontation.

Check out the ibope data from Programa do Ratinho in comparison with Globo and Record in the direct confrontation (same time) in Greater São Paulo: