Moving Average Covid-19 Deaths Complete 1 Week Below 200 | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Friday (10) 229 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 616,733 since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 183 . Compared to the average 14 days ago, the variation was -21% and points out the trend of fall.

With that, the moving average of deaths completed a week below 200.

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Friday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

A hacker attack on the Ministry of Health’s website, in the application and on the ConnectSUS page – platform that shows proof of vaccination against Covid-19 – in the early hours of this Friday, indirectly affected the dissemination of cases and deaths in AC, RO, RR and TO.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Saturday (4): 196

Sunday (5): 194

Monday (6): 194

Tuesday (7): 188

Wednesday (8): 183

Thursday (9): 183

Friday (10): 183

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2 thousand. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

2 states had no record of deaths in the last 24 hours: AM and GO.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 22,182,820 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 7,293 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 7,856 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of -16% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, indicating fall in the diagnoses.

At its worst moment, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 616,733

616,733 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 229

229 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: (variation in 14 days: -21%)

(variation in 14 days: -21%) Total confirmed cases: 22,182,820

22,182,820 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 7,293

7,293 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: (variation in 14 days: -16%)

Going up (6 states): MA (106%), MS (89%), CE (39%), SE (33%), PI (27%), MG (18%)

MA (106%), MS (89%), CE (39%), SE (33%), PI (27%), MG (18%) In stability (3 states): PR (4%), PA (0%), BA (-13%)

PR (4%), PA (0%), BA (-13%) Falling (13 states and the DF): GO (-71%), AM (-60%), DF (-53%), AP (-50%), ES (-43%), PB (-38%), AL (-36%), RS (-33%), SC (-29%), RJ (-27%), RN (-25%), SP (-23%), PE (-22%), MT (-19%)

GO (-71%), AM (-60%), DF (-53%), AP (-50%), ES (-43%), PB (-38%), AL (-36%), RS (-33%), SC (-29%), RJ (-27%), RN (-25%), SP (-23%), PE (-22%), MT (-19%) Did not inform (4 states): AC, RO, RR and TO.

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

Data from the press release consortium show that 139,229,299 people have taken the second or single dose of vaccines and are thus fully immunized. This number represents 65.27% of the population.

The booster dose was applied to 20,222,395 people, representing 9.48% of the population.

160,060,091 people, representing 75.03% of the population, have taken at least the first dose of vaccines.

See the situation in the states

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

