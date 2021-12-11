Muricy backs off after taping out on leaky audio and says he and Ceni are still at São Paulo | São Paulo

In leaked audios that circulate on social networks, Muricy Ramalho, São Paulo’s soccer coordinator, told an interlocutor called Vladimir that he and Rogério Ceni would leave the club. Shortly after, in a live, he backed down and stated that both are for 2022.

The reason given in the conversation is dissatisfaction with the lack of investment planned for the next season. O ge confirmed the veracity of the audios with sources and later, live with journalists Arnaldo Ribeiro and Eduardo Tironi, Muricy admitted the outburst:

– It really is my yes, an outburst with a friend I have. I wanted to say what the fan is feeling, a lot of sadness. The month was very hard, it affected our health a lot. It’s not easy for a club like that to fight in a situation like this.

In the message to the friend , Muricy said that the “São Paulo can’t be in the shit it is”, what “there will be no perspective”, and compares it with Corinthians, who are also facing a financial crisis, but which strengthened during the season and won a spot in the Libertadores next year.

– Speak up, Vladimir! Hey, what’s up? I suffocate, right, goddamn it! The fans helped a lot again, you see. But the thing is, man: São Paulo can’t be in this shit. Shit. And there will be no perspective, you know. We can see in the president’s speech: “ah, there’s no money, there’s nothing”. Corinthians also didn’t have any money at the beginning of the year, they signed four different players and they’re in Libertadores and the fuck.

In the live, with a cooler head and after a meeting with the board, Muricy changed the tone:

– There was this outburst, but I wanted to say that we are working a lot here. Today we had a nice conversation with Rogério, Belmonte, a tireless guy, Rui, Nelson, and of course the president, who is looking for resources to try to change this situation.

– Of course (he and Ceni stay). We have a commitment to São Paulo. Hard to say no to a club that belongs to us. Mine and also Rogério’s, who has a similar story, came here boy. And in the morning we get excited. We had a lot of doubts. (…) We are looking for good business. We don’t have money to buy a player. We have to be creative.

Returning to the leaked audio…

In it, Muricy reported that he did not intend to continue. And he said that Rogério Ceni also questioned the same person about the lack of investments – he does not mention the name – and that he would receive the same refusal, which would also lead to the departure of the coach:

– So, for you, I can tell you: Rogério also asks him the same question, so do I, and there will also be a negative investment, and I won’t stay any longer, because it’s a lot of suffering, man. I have a story there, you know, Rogério Ceni also has a story, we were going to be marked that the team fell for the first time, man. It’s a lot of risk, got it!? And another: we work like hell. People have no idea what we work there.

Further on, Muricy reinforces the lack of money and the intention to leave the club, something that already seems out of the question, according to the latest statements:

– You don’t have any money. So it’s not possible, man. Will I continue to suffer? Keep seeing my team in this shit? Did you understand? The fans whore and with good reason, although they cheered like hell. The uniformed fans went to charge, and I was one of the guys who put my face there, man. So, I can tell you this: we’re going to have a conversation tomorrow or later, and since there won’t be any investment, Rogério and I are going out. It’s enough for me. Imagine us falling, Vladimir. I couldn’t even walk in places, out of shame. Just for you to know. Thanks there for the strength.

There is yet another audio, in which Muricy says:

– Good morning, Vladimir, how are you? No, that’s it, man, if you don’t have it, don’t signal that you’re going to have some investment, it’s not possible. And Rogério won’t stay either. Because I can’t, man. We’ll be banging our heads, fighting not to fall every year. These days I felt bad. Damn, it’s my team. Does not exist. The company forgets, the directors don’t allow it. An investor too, the advisers want an investor, but they don’t want him to make a guess. It’s difficult. Working pretty crazy, the guys have no idea what I’m doing there. Convince player, these things. Thank God we got out of this nightmare, but I won’t risk my story or my health anymore. Our friendship will continue, Vladimir, no doubt about it. Let’s breathe, enjoy my grandchildren, then we’ll think about São Paulo.

