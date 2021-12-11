Muricy confirms leaked audio and says he and Ceni will remain at São Paulo – 12/10/2021

Muricy Ramalho confirmed the veracity of an audio leaked today (10) in which he criticized the situation of São Paulo and stated that he would leave the club together with coach Rogério Ceni. In an interview on the YouTube channel of journalists and members of the podcast “Posse de Bola” Arnaldo Ribeiro and Eduardo Tironi, the soccer coordinator said that he had let off steam, but said he had changed his mind about leaving the Morumbi team after a meeting with directors Rui Costa, Carlos Belmonte, president Júlio Casares and Rogério Ceni himself.

“We are hopeful for the conversation we had today, especially with Rogério, in terms of structure, players, pre-season. So we see a light at the end of the tunnel there and, of course, we have to continue working as let’s keep going until we find the way,” he said.

In the leaked audio, Muricy was uncomfortable with the austerity speech made by the board. São Paulo accumulates a debt of R$ 675 million and will hardly make high investments to reinforce the squad for the next season.

According to Muricy, Ceni decided to stay at the club after today’s conversation. Yesterday, after the defeat to América-MG, the coach conditioned his stay on the arrival of reinforcements.

“he knows that [situação financeira], from the beginning he knows this. But here we are fighting and Rogério bought this idea, this fight too, of us improving São Paulo. Because São Paulo cannot be in a situation like that. But we are here for the better. This conversation with Rogério was really cool, because he’s a very important guy in this planning, and together we make a stronger team.”

Asked if there will be a change in the profile in the hiring of players, Muricy said that the club intends to hire reinforcements who “feel the moment”.

“It’s important to have guys who wear the shirt, committed to what’s happening. So we’ll get them. We have several here in our squad, but our squad is a little unbalanced on the field, technically speaking. But that’s the thing. profile, of the guy leaving the field angry, feeling defeat. Our feeling is that the player has to feel what the player feels in the game, that his life is not the same as mine is not.”