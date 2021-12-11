Muricy confirms leaked audio, but says it’s in São Paulo

The São Paulo soccer coordinator, Muricy Ramalho, confirmed the authorship of a leaked audio this Friday in which he reports his desire to leave the club after almost being relegated for the first time in history. Aware of the victorious story at Morumbi, Muricy doesn’t want to tarnish it, but, after talking to Rogério Ceni and the board, he seems to have changed his mind.

“Really, the audio is mine. It was a vent with a friend from São Paulo. What I meant is what the fans are feeling, that is, a lot of sadness at how São Paulo is doing. This month was very hard, it moved a lot. with our health. It’s not easy for a club of this size to be fighting in a situation like this. I think it’s very difficult to understand that”, said Muricy in an interview with Arnaldo e Tironi.

The audio quickly began to circulate on the internet and ended the hopes of fans in having Muricy in São Paulo in 2022. However, after a meeting this Friday morning at the CT of Barra Funda, the soccer coordinator will remain in office, giving up of the opportunity to join Tite’s coaching staff at the Qatar World Cup, in 2022.

“We’ve been here since this morning talking about it, about the structure, about planning, already thinking about the São Paulo Championship. We talk too much about players, it’s not easy, we wanted Rogério to see our work closely, we are monitoring several players, but we have financial difficulties He knows that, but we are here fighting, and Rogério also bought this idea, this fight for us to improve São Paulo. São Paulo, I repeat, cannot be in a situation like this, but we are here to improve. This conversation with Rogério is very cool, because he is a very important guy in this planning, and together we make a stronger team,” said Muricy.

Muricy admits authorship of leaked audio, but guarantees his permanence and that of Ceni in São Paulo (Photo: Disclosure) Photo: Throw!

“His permanence is very important, because together we are much stronger, he is also understanding our situation. Now, we are not going to keep our heads down, no. The President is already looking for resources, he has a trip scheduled, the financial area I don’t participate much, but there is a possibility, and Rogério was relieved, because it’s not easy to get through what we went through this year,” he revealed.

“The history we have at the club here, and the club almost fell, this is very hard for us, we suffered a lot. I know Rogério well, we know what he is feeling. But the conversations left us excited, in terms of structure, It’s not easy, they’ve been looking for investment for some time. What happened this year can’t happen, fight down there. We see what the fans supported in the last games, the guys gave life to us , they helped a lot, and we have to give an answer”, he added.