Murilo Benício engages in romance with TV Globo journalist, says columnist

João Mello – Special for Uai

posted on 12/10/2021 7:49 PM



Murilo Benicio and Cecilia Malan – (credit: Reproduction/TV Globo/Editing)

One of the most requested actors on TV Globo, Murilo Benício, according to Lucas Pasin, from UOL, would be dating a fellow member of the channel. If you thought you were an actress, you were wrong. According to information from the columnist, the romance was engaged with Cecilia Malan, Globo correspondent in London.

According to the column, Benício’s routine has been divided between the recordings of the Pantanal Remake and the escapades to visit his beloved, in England. The two are discreet about their personal lives and most of their channel colleagues are already aware of the romance, but have not spoken publicly.

Although Murilo follows Cecilia on Instagram, the correspondent does not follow the actor. The journalist split from Frenchman Pierre Antoine last year, after seven years of relationships. Já Murilo, has been single since July 2020, when he dated Manuela Dias, author of the soap opera Amor de Mãe.