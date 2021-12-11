Murilo Huff shows his son Leo meeting Santa Claus

The singer Murilo Huff used his official Instagram account to post a cute moment with his son, Leo, the result of her relationship with the singer Marília Mendonça (1995 – 2021). In the images, he shows that the little one went to meet Santa Claus and enchanted the fans with his cuteness.

“Taking Leozera to meet the good old man”, said the artist, who appears carrying Leo in the images. More than 2 million people liked the post, which yielded comments filled with loving messages from friends and fans. “Good thing brother, yesterday I took a picture in the old man’s chair, it goes by too quickly! God bless you,” wrote a verified Internet user.

See Murilo Huff’s Instagram post:

Miss Marília Mendonça

Recently, Murilo Huff used his official Twitter account to talk about how he misses Marília Mendonça. “I’m fine! It’s just an outburst: there are times when homesickness gets a lot… Marília, Henrique and Boy, you are sorely missed! It’s very strange to know that we won’t see each other again…not here, not now. I’m trying hard to be strong and be the best for whoever stayed, but sometimes it’s f*cking…”, he said.

At another time, on the same social network, Huff shared a request to his fans. Many of them were discussing on social media and criticizing Matheus, supposed affir of Marília before her death. “Class, let’s not get into a fight please… it’s not our intention to feed any kind of hatred. God knows all things”, asked the famous.

Murilo Huff left a message

A few days after Marília Mendonça left, Murilo Huff published a video in which he recalls several moments he lived with the singer. In the images, an emotional text talks about loves that were not lived.

“There are loves that were not meant to be lived. They were made to be kept in memory and by remembrance to be felt. Sometimes, fate separates, but we can only be grateful for the privilege of having been able to live love in this way. And, as much as it hurts not to be with that person forever, we still appreciate the luck of having lived something true as it was meant to be. As fleeting as it is, we will never forget, because a drop of this love is often bigger and more intense than an ocean of other loves”, said the countryman.