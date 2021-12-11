Musicians did not offend Lula by welcoming him to a French institution – Politics

Verified content: Video with excerpts from the percussion presentation made for the arrival of Lula (PT) at Sciences Po, in Paris. The recording had distorted audio, making it seem like musicians call the ex-president a “son of a bitch”.



It is false that former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) was received by musicians chanting “son of a bitch” on his arrival at Sciences Po, a public higher education institution in Paris, on November 16, during his last trip to the French capital.

A video that went viral on Facebook had its audio tampered with, with the name calling it included. The original recording, without editing, was posted by Lula’s official profile that same day, and it is possible to see that the percussion group does not sing the expression “son of a bitch”.

“It’s fake news. We’re saying ‘C’est la Batuka’, which means ‘It’s Batuka,’” the musical group told the report.

The former president’s office also classified the content as a lie. In a statement, he said that “political groups that use fake news against Lula have produced a lie with an expression of affection from Brazilian and French youths in Paris.”

Also contacted, the author of the video, Luan Amâncio, stated that he could be wrong and, after receiving the explanation about the true audio, he deleted the video from his channels.

Comprova classified the content as false because it was edited to change its original meaning and was deliberately released to spread a lie.

How do we check?

The first step was to find out if Lula had posted the video on his social networks. Searching by filtering the former president’s profile and the name “Sciences Po” on TweetDeck, unable to find the post. This was the first indication that the video verified here contained disinformation – if he had really been offended, Lula would hardly have shared the recording.

Lula’s advisors were also sought out and, in a text message, denied that the former president had been harassed.

Then, the report contacted Luan Amâncio, author of the video, via a private message on Facebook and also via Instagram. The Brazilian People’s Movement on Facebook group, which shared the fake recording, was contacted by email, but did not respond until this text was published.

Finally, searches were carried out in traditional media vehicles to clarify how Lula’s visit to European countries was.

Verification

The video

The video verified here shows the reception given by the institution’s students who participate in the Batuka percussion group. In a lobby, young people play tambourines, drums and other musical instruments. Most wear a protective mask against covid-19. In the center, a woman organizes the drumming with a whistle.

Lula, who was passing through a common area of ​​the teaching institution’s building, was led by a member of the delegation to the place where the young people were performing, informed that it was a batucada group from the French city.

The former president remained watching the presentation for a few moments, and then withdrew, without showing any annoyance as could be expected in the case of name calling. The PT member was accompanied by dozens of people, including sociologist Rosângela da Silva, and Janja, his girlfriend.

In the video with distorted audio, subtitles were created to justify an alleged unsuccessful reception, first drawing attention to the batucada group, so that, when the percussionists shout “C’est la Batuka”, it sounds like “ son of a bitch”, in the rhythm of the music.

The curse was reproduced in the caption, followed by “kkkkk”, to characterize a laugh. Subsequently, the author wrote that Lula withdrew, disappointed.

Lula in Europe

Lula’s visit to Sciences Po was just one stage of his visit to Paris, France, and other European countries. In all the cities where he traveled, fulfilling political agendas, the former president was well received.

The first stop was in Germany, where the PT member disembarked on November 11, when he met with union leaders. The next day, he met with Social Democrat Olaf Sholz who, at the time, had not yet been led as the chancellor to succeed Angela Merkel.

In Brussels, capital of Belgium, Lula arrived on November 14 and the first meeting, with the right to a photo, was with supporters. On the 15th, one of the highlights of the tour through Europe was the speech at the European Parliament. The former president received a standing ovation by MEPs after, among other statements, saying that Brazil has a way and that it is possible to build a fair economy.

From Belgium, the PT left for France where, on the 16th, he met the mayor of Paris, socialist Anne Hidalgo. It was on that same date that the former president was at Sciences Po.

The other day, Lula was received by President Emmanuel Macron in a meeting that lasted more than an hour at the Élysée Palace, in Paris, and whose agenda was geopolitics. Since the election of the Frenchman, in 2017, he has not received a Brazilian president – ​​not Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with whom he has already fallen out, nor Michel Temer (MDB).

On the same day, Lula was awarded the prize for “political courage” granted by the Political International magazine, an honor given only three other times in 40 years of publication to two former presidents, Anuar Sadat (Egypt) and Frederik de Klerk (Africa do South), and to Pope John Paul II.

On November 19, already in Madrid, the PT met with the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez.

It was in the Spanish capital that Lula ended his tour of Europe. Analysis of data on social networks shows that the ex-president’s trip was approved by 80% of non-militant public opinion.

Intent to vote surveys

Author of the video with fake content, Luan Amâncio begins the recording saying that “it seems that the research institutes, once again, are wrong”, referring to the fact that President Bolsonaro appears behind Lula in the latest electoral polls.

A survey by Genial/Quaest released on November 10 shows the PT member with 48% of voting intentions and Bolsonaro with 21%.

In September, Lula had 44% of the votes against 26% for Bolsonaro, as revealed by Datafolha.

The author of the video

On his YouTube channel, where he calls those who consider themselves “patriotic and conservative” to subscribe, Luan Amâncio has 289,000 followers. On Facebook, the network where it shares the same videos, there are 211.4 thousand followers. In this network, he presents himself as a “journalist” and as a “lawyer, creator of Youtube content and resident of Curitiba”.

The videos are mostly in support of Bolsonaro and against Lula. One of them was the target of a check by Estadão Vera, in June of this year. At the time, Amâncio removed from context an excerpt of a documentary saying that it was a “leak meeting” of the PT’s summit.

Comprova contacted him via Instagram, asking him about the tampered video. “It could be, then, that it’s really wrong,” he said, who deleted the publication after exchanging messages with Comprova.

Why do we investigate?

In its fourth phase, the Comprova Project investigates suspicious content about the pandemic, the federal government and elections. The post verified here has been viewed over 125,000 times on Facebook as of December 10th.

By releasing a video with altered audio, the content creates the false impression that Lula would have been poorly received at the institution that invited him, when, in fact, it was the opposite. Any citizen has the right to support any politician he wants, but it is dangerous for democracy when opinion is formed on the basis of false content, like the one seen here.

Content also becomes dangerous when criticizing research institutes, an important tool for society in pre-election periods.

The same video was verified by Lupa and AFP Check.

False, for Comprova, is content that has been invented or has been edited to change its original meaning and deliberately disclosed to spread a lie.