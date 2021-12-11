Mysterious cube seen by Chinese on the Moon ends in… meme!

Image of a cube on the moon becomes a meme Image: OurSpace/Courtesy

The world will still be dominated by memes. Even when it comes to serious matters, as in Brazil, many places around the planet also know how to play.

Proof of this is a photograph of a cube-like object taken by a Chinese probe on the hidden side of the Moon. The image inspired a series of memes by Chinese internet users, as well as speculations on what it might be.

[foo_related_posts]

probe made a lunar photo

On an exploration mission in the Von Kármán crater, the Chinese rover Yutu 2 captured lunar images that a large cubic object appears on the horizon about 80 meters from its location.

Although scientists still haven’t been able to discover and say what the object really is, it seems that Chinese netizens already have some hunches, which obviously turned into memes on social networks.

There was everything in these memes, from Minecraft to American garbage.

“It’s an aliens’ house!” wrote a user on the Chinese social network.

“It’s space junk left by the United States,” said another.

And there were those who analyzed the images in depth and found “answers” ​​quite hilarious.

Check out some:

Minecraft https://t.co/Aw5qcYa8DB — wattles (@itiswattles) December 6, 2021

Still in the wake of the memes, check out the selection of the best memes of 2021 made by Gizmodo Brasil.