NASA’s plane is famous for causing seasickness

Feeling sick on an airplane is not one of the best feelings you can have on a flight. This is so common that airlines even make the famous vomit bags available to their customers.

This is a side effect, meaning it is not what you want to happen on a flight. However, a plane from NASA, the American space agency, is famous precisely for causing nausea in its passengers due to the way it flies.

Nicknamed the “vomit comet”, this aircraft was used to simulate zero gravity environments, such as in space. For decades it served as the training of astronauts for US space programs.

Apollo 11: Buzz Aldrin, second man to set foot on the moon, trains aboard the vomit plane, an adapted KC-135 Image: NASA

Operation

The vomit plane is not a single plane in particular, but a set of planes that were intended to simulate zero gravity or microgravity. For this, it was necessary to fly in parabolas, raising the plane at an angle of 45° and then making a dive with the nose (front end) also inclined 45° towards the ground.

Image shows how the vomit plane’s zero-gravity parables work Image: Translation/Alexandre Saconi

During the ascent, the force of gravity can be up to twice what one feels on the Earth’s surface. When you reach the apex of the parabola, it feels like zero gravity, and it is possible to “float” inside these planes.

Each of these flight cycles lasts about 65 seconds, but zero gravity only occurs for 25 seconds, requiring the operation to restart. In a single flight, dozens of parables are made as part of space mission training.

“Comet vomit” in the movies

Actors Bill Paxton, Kevin Bacon and Tom Hanks in the scene of ‘Apollo 13’, which was recorded in ‘vomit comet’ Image: Reproduction

NASA’s plane has also been used in film recording. The feature film “Apollo 13 – From Disaster to Triumph” (Universal Pictures, 1995), starring Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon and Bill Paxton, was shot aboard the “vomit comet”.

NASA collaborated by lending the plane for the production to record the scenes. There were hundreds of shots made, as the duration of zero gravity was very short.

Models

Detail on the nose of the Boeing KC-135 N931NA, the ‘vomit comet’, explains the zero gravity maneuver Image: Release / 17.mar.2013 / Clemens Vasters

While NASA has used other planes such as the C-9 and C-131, the best-known “vomit comet” was Boeing’s KC-135 Stratotanker. The model came into use in the 1960s, and was retired in the 2000s.

Originally built to perform aerial refueling, it is also capable of aeromedical operations. In all, five Stratotanker specimens have been adapted for zero-gravity simulation flights.

It is a four-engine that can weigh up to 140 tons and fly up to 15 kilometers in altitude. This adapted model of the KC-135 can also fly a distance of up to 4,800 km and reach a speed of 940 km/h.

Today these two specimens are exhibited at the Pima Air and Space Museum and another at the Ellington Field air base in Houston (USA). Currently, NASA uses the service of private companies to provide training and experiences with zero gravity.