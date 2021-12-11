Nélio is killed by Tonico in front of Dolores

In the next chapters of in the times of the emperor, Tonic (Alexandre Nero) will be able to find Pains (Daphne Bozaski) and Nelio (João Pedro Zappa) after the couple ran away. In the period of history, the young woman will have already given birth to a girl.

The evil one will kidnap the child and the wife. During a fight with Nélio, Tonico will hang from a cliff and beg for the boy’s help so as not to lose his life. “Do you swear on your father’s soul that if I save you you’ll leave us alone?”, Nelio will ask.

“I swear by all that is most sacred. I forget you three”, the scoundrel will lie, being saved. “I owe you my life, Nélio. I knew you weren’t going to screw up, you weren’t going to ruin your life forever. You deserve to be happy with Dolores and your daughter because you’re a good man, but I’m not.” Tonico will speak, pushing the enemy.

Dolores, who will see the scene, will scream in despair. Borges (Danilo Dal Farra) will appear at the location. “He killed Nelio! Assassin! He pushed Nelio off the cliff! On the cliff that Nelio saved him from falling! Monster! Assassin!”, will tell Dolores.

