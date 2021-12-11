New project could bring gasoline prices down to BRL 5

A bill that seeks to curb increases in fuel prices. Authored by senator Rogério Carvalho, PL 1472/2021 provides for the maintenance of Petrobras’ profit at 50% in addition to the decrease in the price of gasoline found at stations.

Read more: What can the government and Petrobras do to reduce the price of gasoline?

The suggestions proposed by Carvalho try to readjust down the value of a liter of gasoline, from the average of R$ 8 to R$ 5. Another product that also appears in the text of the senator is cooking gas, which with the reduction would pass the current R $120 to $65.

Fuel price parity

As a justification for the PL, the congressman cited the international price parity (PPI) used in petroleum-derived fuels. According to him, the calculation generates many profits for Petrobras shareholders. Furthermore, the PPI inflicts a large impact on inflation and rising interest rates.

“All this Petrobras profit is being paid by the Brazilian when it comes to consuming the fuel, and at higher interest rates,” stated Carvalho.

The president of the Economic Affairs Committee (CAE), Otto Alencar, also spoke about the importance of the topic.

“The only thing the CAE will not be able to do is to omit and stop voting. The government does not seem to understand that the people are no longer able to support cooking gas at 10% of the minimum wage, and gasoline costing R$8, up to R$9. People with lower purchasing power are paying the bill. . It is necessary to find a way out for the country in this fuel issue”, he declared.

Change in fuel price policy

In practice, the aim of the bill is to provide solutions to cushion oil-derived fuel prices. The new pricing policy will be important, above all, in case of major fluctuations in the national and international markets.

According to the text, to define the domestic price of gasoline, diesel and liquefied gas, the following will be taken into account:

Internal production costs;

Average quotations on the international market;

Import costs, if applicable.

In addition, according to the Federal Senate, the PL also imposes:

Encouraging the use of the refineries’ installed capacity;

The modality of internal prices;

The reduction of domestic price volatility;

The protection of consumer interests;

The reduction of external vulnerability.

Finally, the proposal also suggests the regulation of price bands, a procedure that should be imposed by the Executive Branch to limit the variation in prices charged at gas stations.