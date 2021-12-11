New York allows more than 800,000 immigrants without citizenship to vote in local elections

NEW YORK — New York, the city that for centuries welcomed the millions of foreigners who shaped America’s demographics, Thursday became a pioneer in the country’s immigrant rights. The City Council approved, by 33 to 14, the right to vote for residents of the city who do not have US citizenship. The measure will allow more than 800,000 immigrants to vote with permanent visas or work permits, in addition to those who do not have documents but are protected by immigration assistance approved by the federal government.

“New York City Council is making history. I hope that other cities in the country and abroad are seeing this – said in the plenary the councilor of Dominican origin and author of the bill, Ydanis Rodríguez. “We need to ensure that there is adequate representation for all New Yorkers.

The new law, passed after four previous failed attempts and thanks to a 12-year struggle by a coalition of civil society organizations, guarantees the vote to people not born in the United States but who live, work and pay taxes in New York.





“From now on, people who want to be elected to public office will have to spend as much time in communities affected by this legislation as they do in upper-class neighborhoods,” Councilor Rodríguez told the New York Times after the measure passed.

The legislation allows the participation of immigrants without citizenship in elections for mayors, councilors, municipal attorneys and other local offices, but does not apply in state and federal elections.

The legislation also extends the right to vote to “Dreamers” — undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children and are protected by the Deferred Action for Child Arrivals (Dhaka) program — and beneficiaries of the Temporary Protection Statute ( TPS, also in English), another immigration benefit that protects citizens of six countries affected by natural or humanitarian disasters.

With this vote, New York has become the largest city in the United States to pass such a measure at a time when the country is debating restrictions and obstacles to voting, which often affect racial minorities. Thursday’s vote mobilized pro-immigrant organizations that gathered outside the city hall and celebrated the measure.

Although New York is a largely Democratic city, the legislation raised suspicions among key party figures such as Mayor Bill de Blasio, who questioned whether the City Council had the power to guarantee the vote to those without US citizenship. He, however, said he will not veto the new law.

Under the legislation, nonresidents will be able to vote in local elections beginning January 9, 2023, but the measure is expected to be challenged in court by its opponents, who believe it strips power away from US citizens and discourages legal residents of obtain citizenship. New York joins a dozen other smaller US cities that already allow immigrants to vote in local elections.