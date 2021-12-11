New Zealand imposes law, and those born after 2008 will never be able to buy cigarettes in the country

Measure announced this Thursday will increase the minimum age to purchase tobacco products annually, making consumption unfeasible for new generations

New Zealand Government Wants To Ban Tobacco Use For Next Generations



A new law announced by the government of New Zealand this Thursday, 9 should gradually ban the sale of cigarettes to young people, increasing the minimum age for the purchase of cigarettes every year. tobacco. Today, the oceanic country prohibits the sale of cigarettes to those under 18 years of age. “We want to make sure that young people never start smoking, so let’s make selling tobacco products illegal for younger people. People who are 14 years old on the date the law goes into effect will never be able to legally buy tobacco,” said the country’s Minister of Health, Ayesha Verral. In practice, the purchase of cigarettes is still allowed in the country, but consumers will need to be older and older to do so. At 65 years of age, a person who has never smoked would have to wait until reaching 80 to be of the minimum age to acquire tobacco. The law should go into effect from next year and, in addition to modifying the minimum purchase age, it will drastically reduce the number of places that can sell tobacco or tobacco products in the country, which should go from 8,000 to 50. A prohibitionist measure was taken after a series of economic measures thought over the years to try to reduce the number of smokers. Large tax rates on such products were applied, but did not have the expected effect. According to Verral, smoking is the biggest cause of preventable death in New Zealand, causing an estimated 5,000 people to die each year.