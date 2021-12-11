News from France and Region

Valter Campanato/Brasil Agency

Minister Fábio Faria in São Paulo when announcing news about 5G

The Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, announced this Friday, the 10th, that Franca will be one of the first four Brazilian cities to receive 5G technology. The statement was made during the Brent 2021 National Meeting in São Paulo o 5G.

According to Faria, the company Algar Telecom, which is headquartered in Uberlândia (MG), has promised to inaugurate the fifth generation of internet in Franca, as well as in the cities of Uberaba and Uberlândia in Minas Gerais, “before the Christmas holiday”. And next week Brisanet will operate the service in Natal, capital of Rio Grande do Norte.

At the event, promoted by the Brazilian Association of Internet and Telecommunications Providers (Abrint), minister Fábio Faria spoke about the future of telecommunications after the 5G auction took place.

On its website, the Ministry of Communications confirmed the information about Franca and opened a topic on Regional Investments to inform that the bid for 5G technology stimulated the participation of regional companies, enabling the entry of new players in the market, such as Brisanet in the Northeast and Midwest, Cloud2U in the Southeast and the 5G Consortium in the South region, in addition to Winity II.

Faria recalled that the 5G auction held at the beginning of November was one of the most important bidding processes of the Federal Government, the largest radio frequency event in Latin America, carried out with “transparency and technical and legal consistency”. The minister stressed that the great success of the auction was its non-collective profile, praised in all the countries he visited, together with representatives of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), to learn about experiences, such as the United States and others in Europe and Asia .

R$ 47.2 billion were collected, of which R$ 42 billion will be reverted to investments to expand connectivity throughout the country.

Along with Fábio Faria, the advisor of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), Vicente Aquino, presented the considerations assumed by the operators that won the auction, such as bringing connectivity to public schools and to the Amazon, within the scope of the Norte Conectado program.

“5G will reach all Brazilian municipalities by 2029 – and those locations that currently have little or no connection will have the minimum fourth generation standard for mobile networks,” said the minister. 4,000 districts, villages or communities and another 391 municipal seats. Furthermore, the agreed upon commitments will allow 36 thousand kilometers of federal highways to receive the high-speed internet signal”.