Neymar likes and ‘dislikes’ photo of Bruna Marquezine only in a bikini bottom – Famous

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 mins ago Entertainment Comments Off on Neymar likes and ‘dislikes’ photo of Bruna Marquezine only in a bikini bottom – Famous 0 Views

reproduce
Neymar Jr and Bruna Marquezine (photo: Reproduo/Instagram/Edio: Tititi)

The love relationship between the actress


Bruna Marquezine


and the football player


Neymar Jr

marked Brazil. Until today the couple’s fans, who affectionately call them and

“Mist”,

rehearse a tour of the famous. This Friday (12/10), the artist shared a series of photos sunbathing, just in a bikini.

The athlete, who does not follow

Bruna


on social networks, he liked the publication and soon after

“disliked”.

However, the event only took place for the couple’s fans to support the comeback.

“Beautiful, ‘Brumar’ is alive”; “Come back please”; “He still loves her”; “Perfects”; “You guys are beautiful together”; “I love these two so much” and “I still hope they’ll get back together”

were some of the comments from internet users.

please note that

Marquezine

don’t follow either


Neymar

on the social networks. The photo shows


Bruna

enjoying a sunny day at sea. The famous one was using a beachwear made of crochet, hollowed out, colored, with applications of sun embroidery and Cannabis. The part of the Italian brand

GCDS

and costs BRL 1,562. The look has also been used by the singer

two Lipa

, according to

purepeople

.

She also wore jewelry

Bea Bongiasca Jewelery

and ended the production with a holographic bag from

Alexandre Pavo

, which costs an average of R$ 2,089.90. The accessory has a rope hand strap with plastic braiding, leather lining, front detail in lenticular printing, topstitch finish and zipper closure.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Pamella Holanda talks about how she is these days after controversy with DJ Ivis

A few months after reporting DJ Ivis by aggression, Pamella Netherlands told how it is …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved