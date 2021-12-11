Neymar likes and ‘dislikes’ photo of Bruna Marquezine only in a bikini bottom – Famous

Neymar Jr and Bruna Marquezine (photo: Reproduo/Instagram/Edio: Tititi)

The love relationship between the actress



Bruna Marquezine





and the football player



Neymar Jr



marked Brazil. Until today the couple’s fans, who affectionately call them and



“Mist”,



rehearse a tour of the famous. This Friday (12/10), the artist shared a series of photos sunbathing, just in a bikini.

The athlete, who does not follow



Bruna



on social networks, he liked the publication and soon after



“disliked”.



However, the event only took place for the couple’s fans to support the comeback.

“Beautiful, ‘Brumar’ is alive”; “Come back please”; “He still loves her”; “Perfects”; “You guys are beautiful together”; “I love these two so much” and “I still hope they’ll get back together”



were some of the comments from internet users.

please note that



Marquezine



don’t follow either



Neymar



on the social networks. The photo shows



Bruna



enjoying a sunny day at sea. The famous one was using a beachwear made of crochet, hollowed out, colored, with applications of sun embroidery and Cannabis. The part of the Italian brand



GCDS



and costs BRL 1,562. The look has also been used by the singer



two Lipa



, according to



purepeople



.

She also wore jewelry



Bea Bongiasca Jewelery



and ended the production with a holographic bag from



Alexandre Pavo



, which costs an average of R$ 2,089.90. The accessory has a rope hand strap with plastic braiding, leather lining, front detail in lenticular printing, topstitch finish and zipper closure.