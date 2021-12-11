Neymar likes and ‘dislikes’ photo of Bruna Marquezine only in a bikini bottom – Famous

The love relationship between the actress
Bruna Marquezine
and the football player
Neymar Jr
marked Brazil. Until today the couple’s fans, who affectionately call them and
“Mist”,
rehearse a tour of the famous. This Friday (12/10), the artist shared a series of photos sunbathing, just in a bikini.
The athlete, who does not follow
Bruna
on social networks, he liked the publication and soon after
“disliked”.
However, the event only took place for the couple’s fans to support the comeback.
“Beautiful, ‘Brumar’ is alive”; “Come back please”; “He still loves her”; “Perfects”; “You guys are beautiful together”; “I love these two so much” and “I still hope they’ll get back together”
were some of the comments from internet users.
please note that
Marquezine
don’t follow either
Neymar
on the social networks. The photo shows
Bruna
enjoying a sunny day at sea. The famous one was using a beachwear made of crochet, hollowed out, colored, with applications of sun embroidery and Cannabis. The part of the Italian brand
GCDS
and costs BRL 1,562. The look has also been used by the singer
two Lipa
, according to
purepeople
.
She also wore jewelry
Bea Bongiasca Jewelery
and ended the production with a holographic bag from
Alexandre Pavo
, which costs an average of R$ 2,089.90. The accessory has a rope hand strap with plastic braiding, leather lining, front detail in lenticular printing, topstitch finish and zipper closure.