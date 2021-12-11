Neymar likes Bruna Marquezine’s photo, regrets it, goes back and the web resonates

Credit: Reproduction/Instagram

This Friday (10), the web woke up quite agitated after Neymar enjoyed a photo of ex-girlfriend and actress Bruna Marquezine on Instagram. In the photo, the famous woman wore a bikini showing her good shape.

Second print that went viral on social networks, the PSG player left his likes, but went back and ‘disliked’ the photo of the actress. The couple ‘Brumar’, as their hectic relationship became known, continues with many fans on the web, who are rooting for a possible return.

The relationship between the two began in 2013. Between comings and goings, the relationship officially ended in 2018.

The word ‘Mist’ became one of the most talked about topics on Twitter this Friday. Check out the repercussion:

I keep trying to imagine how it looks like being in the trends almost every month after three years of ending, it’s the most unbeatable couple in Brazil pic.twitter.com/4K14tyEMn8 – Saw. (@tweetavi_) December 10, 2021

And Ney who clicked on Bruna Marquezine’s photo and dps took it, is Brumar still alive? pic.twitter.com/MmMR92dNw6 — neymar jr deprê 🎄 (@neymarjrdepre) December 10, 2021

The boy Ney liked the new photo of Bruna does not urge my Brumar. The hex is right there! 🔥💖 pic.twitter.com/a9tfFE723P — BOY_SONH4DOR_10 (@Dream4dor10) December 10, 2021

I NEED TO WIN AT LEAST WITH MIST, FOR GOD’S SAKE — bea picoli🧯 (@beaacomenta) December 10, 2021

I HAD ALREADY GAVE UP, BUT BRUMAR STILL EXISTS IN MY HEART pic.twitter.com/zSZtWxEg8W — father released (@father released) December 10, 2021

