Neymar likes photos of Bruna Marquezine in a bikini, but then undoes the reaction – Zoeira

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago

The soccer player Neymar it would have like a photo of the actress Bruna Marquezine on Instagram, but the reaction was undone afterwards, on Instagram, according to the magazine Who.

Internet users registered and began to speculate about the possibility of a reconciliation between them, who dated between 2013 and 2018.

The actress’s publication was made at dawn this Friday (10). In the images, it appears from bikini during boat trip. The possible like of the player reverberated.

“Neymar playing with the hearts of misters shippers“, commented a netizen. “And Ney, who put a like in Bruna Marquezine’s photo and then took it? Does Brumar still live?” he speculates.

“Neymar enjoying the photo of Bruna Marquezine. People, my God, I’m not well”, said another.

