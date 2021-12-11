Novel ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’: chapters for the week of December 20th to 25th

NOVEL “A PLACE TO THE SUN” – summary of the chapters for the week of December 20th to 25th, 2021

CHAPTER 37 – MONDAY – 12/20

Upon having his life saved by Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond), Túlio (Daniel Dantas) says that the alliance they made will follow the same. Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) finds out from Antônia (undisclosed actress) that the award for the contest will be given to Janine (Indira Nascimento). Alípio (Isio Ghelman) speaks any excuse to Elenice (Ana Beatriz Nogueira) when he tells Queiroz (undisclosed actor) that he will need to escape.

Christian/Renato and Barbara leave for the trip. Ana Virgínia (Regina Braga) gives a name of another professional for Rebeca (Andréa Beltrão) to look for. Barbara tells Christian/Renato that they better resort to adoption. Felipe (Gabriel Leone) is uncomfortable with the deplorable state of his mother’s house.

Elenice refuses the idea that was dropped by Alipio. Joy (Lara Tremouroux) and Inácia (Yara de Moraes) fight and Inácia comes to Valdir (Roberto Alencar)’s defense. Ravi threatens Valdir by standing next to Yasmin (undisclosed actress). Joy and Ravi learn from Inacia that Valdir went to the police.

CHAPTER 38 – TUESDAY – 12/21

Joy defends her boyfriend. Napoleão (Ruy Resende) dies and the nurse tells Noca (Marieta Severo). She takes the money from his bed and her granddaughter sees it. Rebeca imposes rules on Túlio to accept him back and he accepts. Érica (Fernanda de Freitas) kisses Santiago (José de Abreu).

Cecília (Fernanda Marques) disapproves of the reconciliation of her mother and Túlio. Breno (Marco Ricca) returns from his trip. Alipio is arrested, the TV shows his arrest and Elenice is perplexed. Luan (Miguel Schmid) is playing with Santiago and Erica, and Barbara is incredulous. At the police station, Elenice puts her ex-boyfriend against the wall.

CHAPTER 39 – WEDNESDAY – 12/22

Alipio treats Elenice with disdain. For Barbara, Santiago does not confirm a relationship with Érica. Christian/Renato tells his son-in-law that he must go after his girlfriend. Santiago takes up a relationship with the young woman. Noca decides to open a restaurant with a single daily dish.

Gorete (Patrícia Selonk) gives Christian/Renato the jewel that Janine left beside a message for Barbara to do her part. Stephany (Renata Gaspar) decides to go with Érica and Luan to the dinner that Santiago organizes when she learns that she is betrayed by Roney (Danilo Grangheia). At dinner, Barbara does everything to put Erica out of her mind. Roney storms the salon looking for Stephany.

CHAPTER 40 – THURSDAY – 12/23

Roney questions Christian/Renato and hurts Stephany. Santiago sends her and Erica to the emergency room. Lara is against her grandmother selling food cheaply. Many people flock to Noca’s restaurant and the press is attracted.

Christian/Renato is shocked to see Noca on TV giving an interview. Geize (Stella Freitas) tells Noca that he saw a person similar to Christian in the market. Samuel (undisclosed actor) gives chicken to the employees, Francisco eats it and doesn’t feel well.

Ravi is arrested for asking Samuel questions. Joy turns to Christian/Renato to pay the boy’s bail and takes his son to the emergency room. Santiago sends Luan to see Erica, who is at the hospital with Stephany, and is surprised to find Christian/Renato and Francisco together.

CHAPTER 41 – FRIDAY – 12/24

Ravi tells Santiago that he turned to Christian/Renato because his son was unwell. Santiago says Erica and Luan can live in their apart-hotel. Janine pleads for help when Barbara goes to tell Christian/Renato what actually happened about the story.

Cecilia appears in Breno’s dream. Barbara takes Janine to her relatives’ apart-hotel. Breno admits to Ilana that he likes another while he’s in session with Ana Virgínia. Janine tells Antônia that she sold her work to Barbara because she needed to and tells the teacher not to interfere.

Antonia wants to talk about what happened when Barbara is called to receive the award.

CHAPTER 42 – SATURDAY, 12/25

Antonia tries but Janine doesn’t let her talk about what happened about the tale. Santiago is surprised to see Janine at the apart-hotel and says it would be good for Erica, she and Luan to stay together in the property. Stephany settles with Ron.

Christian/Renato asks Ravi to return to the apartment and tells Ravi to keep the money Tulio gave him. Erica learns that Barbara didn’t write the story. Inacio takes a step back after Yasmin reveals that Christian/Renato helps Ravi.

Upon returning home, Ravi puts the money given by Christian/Renato into a vase. Inacia tells Joy to be out of step with Christian/Renato and Ravi. Joy puts her husband against the wall for him to tell about his relationship with Christian/Renato.