‘Now you’re my slave’ · TV News

Lota (Paula Cohen) will spend every penny to get revenge on Lupita (Roberta Rodrigues) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. After being expelled from the house by the coconut seller, who will have inherited the property from Batista (Ernani Moraes), the baroness will hand over all her jewelry to Borges (Danilo Dal Farra). “Now you are my slave”, she will fire in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

The delegate had already agreed to sell ownership of the delicacy shop to Nélio’s father (João Pedro Zappa) for 20 contos de réis in Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão’s serials. However, the coffee grower became one of the victims of the cholera epidemic before freeing his lover.

Batista, however, will not leave Roberta Rodrigues’ character helpless in the scenes that will be shown next Monday (13). She will benefit from the will of the farmer and will keep the house on Rua da Ouvidor, in the center of Rio de Janeiro.

Lupita won’t even wait for the landlord’s body to cool down before expelling Lota from the property. “I can even leave, but I’ll get you out of here in two steps. Is it possible, a slave who owns a house like that?”, complains the “cockroach baroa”, who will run upstairs to collect all her gems and precious stones.

“I don’t even want to see one of your panties anymore,” the cook will add, watching her closely. “I just need the jewelry for now. The rest I’ll pick up later”, will return the bitch.

Batista (Ernani Moraes) on the six o’clock soap opera

Borges sells Lupita to auction

Lupita will stuff Lota’s remaining belongings into a chest, and Bernardinho (Gabriel Fuentes) will find it odd that his mother is taking her time to return to the manor. “I’ve been waiting a long time. Let’s go to the casino hotel? Am I going to carry all that weight?”, complains the rogue.

The aristocrat played by Paula Cohen will show a document to the rival and reveal that she will not let go of the property so easily:

Drop the trunks there, we’re not going anywhere, Bernardinho. You might own the house, but I own you. I used my jewelry to buy you from Chief Borges. You are now my slave!

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#84 – What happened to Alex in Secret Truths 2?” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.