Nubank debuts on B3, and BDRs are up nearly 15%; Watch the video

After debuting on the stock exchange of New York (NYSE), fintech Nubank (NUBR33) makes its debut in B3 this Friday (10), in what is the largest IPO for retail investors in Brazil. After the market closed, at 6:30 pm, the shares were operating at an increase of 14.54%, at R$ 11.50.

According to the company, approximately 815,000 people invested in BDRs (Brazilian Depositary Receipts, certificates issued in Brazil backed by shares issued abroad) of the company, under the ticker NUBR33, in one of the largest in numbers of investors.

The number does not consider NuSocios, a program in which around 7.5 million Nubank customers obtained a BDR each, free of charge.

“Brazil is full of opportunities, the problem is that we often forget. It’s very easy to forget and get stuck in what happens on a day-to-day basis, so this bureaucracy, this pain, the things that don’t work, that’s where the opportunity lies,” said David Vélez, co-founder of Nubank, in event on B3 posted on the company’s YouTube profile.

According to Cris Junqueira, co-founder and CEO of Nubank in Brazil, the IPO “is not a finish line”. “We have a lot of problems here in Brazil and we stumble across it all day. But each one of them is an opportunity to do it differently, and you can do it differently. We don’t need to conform,” he said.