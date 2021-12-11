Nubank shares rise more than 30% in the first two trading sessions on the NY Stock Exchange | finance

Yadunandan Singh 4 hours ago Business Comments Off on Nubank shares rise more than 30% in the first two trading sessions on the NY Stock Exchange | finance 13 Views

The actions of the Nubank closed up 14.62% on its second day on the New York Stock Exchange (Nyse), quoted at US$ 11.84. Since the IPO, when it was priced at US$ 9, the increase has been 31.55%. With these gains, Nubank’s market value is now $47.61 billion, which guarantees it the position of most valuable financial institution in Latin America and sixth largest company in the region.

The volume traded today on the NYSE was US$49.02 million. At B3, Nubank’s BDR (ticker ‘NUBR33’) closed up 12.35%, at R$ 11.28. Each BDR is equivalent to 1/6 of the Class A share. The financial volume was R$ 206.687 million, not far from the turnover of Banco do Brasil (R$ 269.128 million) and well above the XP BDR (R$ 85.302 million ), which premiered in October, quite popular.

Earlier, Nubank founder David Vélez participated in the ceremony that marks the company’s debut on the Brazilian stock exchange. He said that building a bank from scratch in Brazil seemed impossible, but that the country is full of opportunities. “Yes, it has volatility, so it’s easy to forget [as oportunidades] and get stuck in everyday life, because really [o avanço] it’s not a straight line, but it’s full of opportunities. The bureaucracy, the pains of the customers, the things that don’t work, that’s where the opportunities lie”.

Cristina Junqueira, who is also the founder of Nubank, said that the IPO is not a finish line. “On the contrary, it allows us to further scale our impact, as we are more capitalized, with new investors.” The other founder, Edward Wible, said the job will not change after the IPO. “We are going to continue building, because there are still many problems to solve in Brazil and in the world.”

— Photo: Disclosure

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

“I’m more concerned about 2023 than 2022”

× reproduction The Brazilian economy will only return to sustainable growth with the approval of …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved