Nubank shares rise more than 30% in the first two trading sessions on the NY Stock Exchange | finance

The actions of the Nubank closed up 14.62% on its second day on the New York Stock Exchange (Nyse), quoted at US$ 11.84. Since the IPO, when it was priced at US$ 9, the increase has been 31.55%. With these gains, Nubank’s market value is now $47.61 billion, which guarantees it the position of most valuable financial institution in Latin America and sixth largest company in the region.

The volume traded today on the NYSE was US$49.02 million. At B3, Nubank’s BDR (ticker ‘NUBR33’) closed up 12.35%, at R$ 11.28. Each BDR is equivalent to 1/6 of the Class A share. The financial volume was R$ 206.687 million, not far from the turnover of Banco do Brasil (R$ 269.128 million) and well above the XP BDR (R$ 85.302 million ), which premiered in October, quite popular.

Earlier, Nubank founder David Vélez participated in the ceremony that marks the company’s debut on the Brazilian stock exchange. He said that building a bank from scratch in Brazil seemed impossible, but that the country is full of opportunities. “Yes, it has volatility, so it’s easy to forget [as oportunidades] and get stuck in everyday life, because really [o avanço] it’s not a straight line, but it’s full of opportunities. The bureaucracy, the pains of the customers, the things that don’t work, that’s where the opportunities lie”.

Cristina Junqueira, who is also the founder of Nubank, said that the IPO is not a finish line. “On the contrary, it allows us to further scale our impact, as we are more capitalized, with new investors.” The other founder, Edward Wible, said the job will not change after the IPO. “We are going to continue building, because there are still many problems to solve in Brazil and in the world.”