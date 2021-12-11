Nubank’s IPO: bank shares rise more than 10% on Brazilian stock market debut – Economy

In the premiere of Nubank at B3, the São Paulo Stock Exchange, the Brazilian Depositary Receipt (BDR) of the digital bank it soared 10.04% and entered the auction by maximum allowed oscillation. On Thursday, 9th, the BDRs (stock certificates listed abroad) closed quoted at R$ 10.04, while the company’s shares on the Stock Exchange New York closed the trading session with gains of 14.78%, at US$ 10.33. As a result, the company has a market value of US$47 billion.

At 5:17 pm, fintech’s BDRs were up 7.37%, at R$1081. Among the pairs on the Brazilian stock exchange, Interbank rose 6.18% (unit) and Pan Bank PN, more than 14%. Commercial banks are also advancing, amid the general good mood on the Ibovespa this Friday, 10. The index rises 1.29%, to 107,658.55 points.

“The view that Nubank is now at a strong cash level makes room for strategic acquisitions, which can generate expectations about potential targets,” he says Pedro Galdi, Mirae Asset Analyst. He adds that, for traditional “bancões”, there should be no impact, other than likely increased competition. “I understand that the most related impact would be with Banco Inter”, points out Galdi.

For Nicolas Borsoi, chief economist of Nova Futura, Nubank’s performance tends to favor other digital banks, such as Inter, amidst the perception that there is more confidence in the segment.

Debut on B3

O president of B3, Gilson Finkelsztain, highlighted that Nubank brought another innovation to the Brazilian market, which is the BDR level 3, making a true double listing, with shares also on the New York Stock Exchange. This type of operation is innovative, said the executive at the debut ceremony of the digital bank at B3. “It wouldn’t have been possible 2 years ago,” he said.

Finkelsztain cited another digital bank innovation, the program NuSocios, which distributed more than 7 million BDRs to the bank’s customers.