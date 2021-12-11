Obesity and overweight among the elderly grow from 2006 to 2019

Obesity and overweight rates among elderly Brazilians continued to grow from 2006 to 2019, according to a study conducted by Laura Cordeiro Rodrigues, in her Master’s Degree in Nutrition and Health, at the School of Nursing at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG). The research used data from the Surveillance System for Risk and Protection Factors for Chronic Diseases by Telephone Survey (Vigitel), collected by the Ministry of Health, and analyzed information from more than 200,000 individuals aged 60 years or more, from 26 capitals and the Federal District.

According to the study, the prevalence of overweight increased from 53% to 61.4%, and the prevalence of obesity, from 16.1% to 23% in the elderly population. Based on the weight and height data, the study calculated the Body Mass Index (BMI).

Body Mass Index (BMI) ≥ 25 kg/m2 and obesity were considered overweight, BMI ≥ 30 kg/m2 were estimated per year for the total population and according to sex, age, education and region.

rate increase

The researcher Laura Rodrigues told the press office of UFMG that, in all socioeconomic groups analyzed, there was an increase in both overweight and obesity rates.

The highest rates were observed in men (3.52% per year), individuals aged 70 to 79 years (2.71% per year), with nine to 11 years of schooling (2.92% per year) and in residents of the less developed regions of the country (2.58% per year).

According to information from UFMG, the research received funds from the Ministry of Health and the Coordination for the Improvement of Higher Education Personnel (Capes).