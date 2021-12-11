Officialized, new contracts of “Geração 85” with Flamengo were renewed without salary change | Flamengo

New contracts, same salary. It was in these terms that Flamengo agreed to the renewals of Diego Alves, Diego and Filipe Luís for the 2022 season. October for agreeing to maintain the remuneration without increase or discounts.
Filipe Luís – contract renewal with Flamengo — Photo: Reproduction
Diego and Diego Alves had their contracts registered with the CBF on November 3rd, while Filipe Luís was made official on November 17th. The board understands that this is a farewell season for players, who are 36 years old, but who will be determinants in the process of reshaping the cast.
Diego is on his third contract with Flamengo — Photo: Reproduction
The two Diegos renewed their contract with the club for the third time, while Filipe Luís will enter his second contract with Flamengo on January 1st. The club, by the way, has plans for the left-back at the end of his career, wants to have him on its staff, but the matter has not yet entered the agenda.
In addition to the trio of Generation 85, Bruno Viana is the other player in the main squad whose contract ended on December 31st. Borrowed by Braga, from Portugal, the defender will not follow Flamengo.
Diego Alves is on his third contract with Flamengo — Photo: Reproduction