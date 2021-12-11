Ômicron spreads over 50 countries; Biden and Putin talk about military tension

The new Ômicron variant of the coronavirus has already spread to 50 countries and is multiplying cases in South Africa, but hospitalizations and deaths remain low in countries where the strain has been identified. This week, drugmaker Pfizer said a third dose of Covid-19 vaccine protects against the new strain. In an attempt to contain the circulation of Ômicron, several countries have started to adopt measures to restrict tourists who do not have a vaccination certificate.

In this episode of CNN Mundo, Lourival Sant’Anna presents reports and analyzes on the measures taken in Europe to combat the new variant. In Germany, in addition to the Covid-19 outbreak, a new government takes power with another immediate challenge: the concentration of troops on the Russian-Ukrainian border. The White House wants Germany to abort the Nordstream 2 pipeline operation.

Another highlight is the dialogue between the presidents of the United States, Joe Biden, and the presidents of Russia, Vladimir Putin, who talked for two hours about this military tension and about the growing rapprochement between Ukraine and NATO. And the episode also analyzes the Summit of Democracy, an event promoted by Biden that brings together leaders from 111 countries, including Brazil.

(* Published by Diego Toledo)