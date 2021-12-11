organization of São Paulo threatens relegation in 2022

Tricolor’s main organizer wrote a text this Saturday (11) criticizing the board and stating that not even the idols would be forgiven in case of relegation

Despite the end of the fast with the title of Paulista championship, The São Paulo lived a very troubled year in 2021. And what’s left even for the main idols in the club’s history: Muricy Ramalho and Rogério Ceni.

This Saturday (11), the main organized fans of the club made a long text criticizing the board, advisers and that not even the idols will be forgiven in case of relegation. It is worth remembering that in 2021 the team remained in the elite only at the end of the 37th round.

In the post, the organization quoted the leaked audio in which Muricy Ramalho said he would resign with Ceni if ​​the investments were not made. And the fans compared the ‘fear’ of the duo with what they felt throughout the Brasileirão: the fear of falling for the first time to Serie B.

“If the team drops to series B, your story ends here Muricy and Bandeirão do Rogério will burn. Muricy, a respectable guy, spoke in the leaked audio what we said to him on the day of the meeting. Muricy and Rogério Ceni felt what everyone felt like. we feel, fear of falling. Overcoming to win and union to escape Serie B. Whoever thought that the IDOLO shields the leader thought wrong, both fall”, said part of the text.

Another point hit by the organizers was the issue of board members and the internal struggle that São Paulo is experiencing. According to fans, members of the opposition are migrating to the situation.

“Coup” they said… The same opposition advisers who deceived bloggers and some fans in the Coup thesis on the 16th are migrating to the situation. The Fan is not a clown! The fight is nothing more to know which political group will be stronger in the next elections”.

See the full text below:

“Coup” they said… The same opposition advisers who deceived bloggers and some fans in the Coup thesis on the 16th are migrating to the situation.

The Fan is not a clown!!! The fight is nothing more to know which political group will be stronger in the next elections. A question for any opposition or situation adviser:

– If they are in favor of you fan having the right to vote?

Many there were rooting for the SPFC to go to Serie B to gain strength internally and assume power in the future. Really these guys root for SPFC?

As we said: if it is for Independente to take a stand, we will bring down both sides. Will protest on the 16th who is manipulator and who is manipulated.



Marrying a year with the club and Belmonte in football, the demands have to go to them. We are grateful to the Paulista title, but what happened in the second half was something that will never be repeated in the club’s history. I never thought we would root for the teams under the table not to win their games.

The reconstruction has to happen!! And the culprit is not you fan.

Casares has to look for a financial solution to balance the club’s accounts.

Before he put himself up as a candidate for club president, he already knew the difficulties and problems he would face.

In Muricy’s leaked audio was the conversation on CT we had before the game against the pigs:

Torcida Independente no Morumbi during the presentation of Luis Fabiano, in 2011 Piervi Fonseca/AGIF/GazetaPress

– If the team drops to Serie B, your story ends here Muricy and Rogerio’s bandit will burn.

Muricy, a respectable guy, spoke on the leaked audio what we said to him on the day of the meeting.

Muricy and Rogério Ceni felt what we all feel, fear of falling. Overcoming to win and union to escape Serie B. Whoever thought that the IDOLO shields the leader thought wrong, both fall.

10 years back, the biggest culprits are the advisers. They change sides and hate each other only in the election, after that they are accomplices of the mandate and those who can’t find anything have 3 years to root against the club.

– Casting makeover

-Transparency in management

– Sponsorships

Much respect for the institution and the Tricolor shirt

Idol is the supporter!!!