Organized opposes São Paulo fans on Council meeting: “Manipulados”

Torcida Independente, the main organizer of São Paulo, manifested itself on social networks this Saturday in relation to the meeting of the Deliberative Council scheduled for the next 16th, in which the possibility of presidential reelection will be voted, the extension of the term of councilors, reduction of the board of advisers (from 260 to 200), among other issues.

The proposal for the bylaws reform was not very well digested by “common fans” from São Paulo, who have been organizing on social networks to attend the Morumbi stadium on the day of the meeting and protest against it. The club, in turn, decided to hold the meeting virtually due to the appearance of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus.

Until then, Torcida Independente had not taken a stand on the controversial meeting of the Deliberative Council, but this Saturday it did so, opposing the rest of the São Paulo, called by the association as “manipulated”.

“A question for any opposition or situation adviser: if they are in favor of you, the fan, having the right to vote. Many there were rooting for São Paulo to go to Série B to gain strength internally and assume power in the future. Really that these guys root for São Paulo? As we said, if it’s for Independente to take a stand, we’ll bring down both sides. On the 16th, who is a manipulator and who is manipulated will protest”, wrote Torcida Independente on its social networks.

Defending a more democratic political environment, with the participation of fans who are not partners in the elections, the Tricolor organizer does not intend to pressure the current leaders at the meeting on the next 16th.

“The same opposition advisers who misled bloggers and some fans in the thesis of the 16th coup are migrating to the situation. The fan is not a clown! The fight is nothing more than to know which political group will be stronger in the next elections”, he added.

The organizers also took the opportunity to make a public demand to President Julio Casares and football director Carlos Belmonte after the frustrating campaign in the Brazilian Championship.

“Casares, a year at the club, and Belmonte in football, the demands have to come to them. We are grateful for the title in São Paulo, however, what happened in the second half was something that will never be repeated in the club’s history. that we would be rooting for the teams at the bottom of the table not to win their games,” he concluded.

