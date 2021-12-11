Palmeiras pays tribute to Felipe Melo at the Soccer Academy; see photos | palm trees

The defensive midfielder Felipe Melo was honored by the board of directors of Palmeiras this Friday. At an event at the Football Academy, the former captain of Verdão received a plaque from the hands of president Maurício Galiotte and a personalized shirt.

On his last day at the Academy, Felipe Melo posed for photos beside the cups won by the club in recent years: 2018 Brazilian Championship, 2020 Florida Tournament, 2020 São Paulo Championship, 2020 Brazil Cup and 2020 Libertadores and 2021.

– I have many tattoos, but without a doubt the Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras is tattooed on my heart, which is the most important.

The cups conquered by Felipe Melo at Palmeiras — Photo: Fabio Menotti / Ag. Palmeiras

– I remember that in my presentation I said that I was coming here to be the Brazilian champion, of the Copa do Brasil, Paulista and Libertadores. And God honored. The feeling is of accomplishment, only me, God and my family know what we have left to return to Brazil. It was a gamble. I was sure that Palmeiras was the right club, I was sure that it would triumph here. That’s why I decided to come here – said the athlete, to the Verdão website.

With a contract until December, Felipe Melo is not part of the club’s planning for the 2022 season. He says goodbye to Verdão with 225 matches, 13 goals scored and six titles won. The player is expected to sign with Fluminense next week.

– There were two Liberators. We went to a different level at the club, we athletes who were part of these achievements. I leave the club as the greatest champion of Brazil and the greatest Brazilian champion in this competition, which is our Champions League. Everyone who dreams of being a professional athlete dreams of playing a Libertadores, let alone conquering.

– I passed everything, I reached the semifinals, quarterfinals. In the first victory I played the first phase and then I had the injury. With my faith in God, four and a half months I came back in two and I was able to lift the trophy. I covered myself a lot for not being in the decisive moments, despite acting as a true captain off the field. God was so generous with me that he gave me the games against Atlético-MG to mark a story. If it weren’t for those games, there would be no end – he said.

Felipe Melo was honored by Palmeiras — Photo: Fabio Menotti / Ag. Palmeiras

Felipe Melo at the Palmeiras Soccer Academy — Photo: Fabio Menotti / Ag. Palmeiras

Felipe Melo and the cups won by Palmeiras — Photo: Fabio Menotti / Ag. Palmeiras

Felipe Melo received a plaque from President Maurício Galiotte — Photo: Fabio Menotti / Ag. Palmeiras