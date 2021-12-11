Palmeiras wins strong competition for Agustín Alvarez and Matías Arezo

Credit: Disclosure/Peñarol

Palmeiras is in the market looking for reinforcements for the offensive sector, and in recent days two Uruguayan names were speculated to reinforce Alviverde’s attack in the 2022 season: Matías Arezo, from River Plate-URU, and Agustín Alvarez, Peñarol’s jewel. The mission of the Palmeira board of directors in signing them, however, will not be so simple – in addition to long contracts and astronomical fines, both players have already attracted the attention of European football.

According to the Spanish newspaper ‘Mundo Deportivo’, Barcelona is looking to hire a replacement to fill the position of ‘gunman’ left by Luís Suárez in 2020. The first name observed by the Catalan club is precisely that of Agustín Alvarez, who, still, according to the publication, it caught the attention of Real Madrid as well.

The newspaper points out that Barcelona would have to shell out around 12 million euros for the hiring of the 20-year-old player, who could be enough to work in a Barça branch before being integrated into the first team. The publication emphasizes that, despite the value is not exorbitant, the financial situation of the club makes any hiring considered a risky bet.

In the case of Matías Arezo, the newspaper reports that the investment would be a little lower – around eight million euros – and the 19-year-old striker would arrive to work in a Barcelona branch to gain experience before being promoted to the professional team. What matters, however, is the fact that the club has Agustín Alvarez as a priority.

