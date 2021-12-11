Pamella Holanda talks about how she is these days after controversy with DJ Ivis

A few months after reporting DJ Ivis by aggression, Pamella Netherlands told how it is these days. The artist was released from prison in October, more than three months after being arrested for domestic violence. The architect took the opportunity to talk about a project that helps women who, like her, have suffered aggression from their partners.

+ ‘Living love’: Laura Keller moves with her son to her boyfriend’s house

+ The Farm: In an atmosphere of romance, Dynho speculates Sthe’s post-reality sex life

“When I realized that my daughter was growing up and understanding things, I saw that it wasn’t going to be healthier for me and for her. I felt ashamed of the situation because of how much I belittled myself and let myself be belittled within that relationship. After we leave, we can see things in a better way”, he told in an interview to “Vem Pra Cá”, from SBT.

“The delay in justice… That’s why it took me so long to report it. I was afraid people wouldn’t believe the situation. The day I went to the police station, I was lucky, as it was a police station with many women. I was alone and I was taken in by a woman. That made a big difference,” he continued. Pamella said it is very important to move forward. “The woman herself cannot wait for justice, for the government, for the law, or for someone to go out there and pull her out of the situation. She has to act on her own, she has to act for herself. It’s a decision that will save her life.”

“At the height of the suffering, I felt I had to do something to help. Women stop me in the street and hug me. We are treating something that afflicts our soul, not just the body, but that leaves a mark for the rest of our lives. Today I’m a different person, I got free, I really came out of the cocoon. I’m a bigger, better woman, I’m a mother, I have my profession, I work. We are here to be happy”, concluded the architect.

know more

+ The actress Noemi Gerbelli, the director Olívia of the soap opera ‘Carousel’, dies at the age of 68

+ Brazilian model marries nine women and becomes international news

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Quick and simple chicken wings recipe with hot sauce

+ Discover the juice that increases longevity and lowers cholesterol



+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal

+ Alligator video surfing in Florianopolis goes viral on the internet

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media

