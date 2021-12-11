Parents catch strangers talking to baby through baby monitor

A British couple suspects their family has been spied on in their own home for weeks after discovering that their 15-month-old baby had started being woken up by a man via the baby monitor in the middle of the night. The information is from Crescer magazine.

The case took place in October, in Oxfordshire, England. Shannon Richardson and Jack Gray are parents of little Freddie, who started waking up every night at around 2 am, and didn’t want to go back to sleep.

They heard, on one of those mornings, “a deep male voice” talking to the baby during the night. On the Mirror website, Shannon said the man was talking to the child through the baby monitor’s camera.

“He was saying ‘baby,’ like he was trying to wake up Freddie. Jack ran upstairs and burst into Freddie’s room. No one was there, but the monitor moved toward Jack. The voice came through the monitor. Jack just ripped the device off the wall and picked Freddie up. We went to our room and just sat there, we sat, not knowing what to do. We were in shock. I didn’t know what to think”, said the baby’s mother.

Shannon was so scared after the incident that she stayed at her mother’s house for a while. When they returned home, little Freddie slept in bed with her and her husband. She fears the stranger is watching the family.

“The sadness and disgust we feel are horrible. How long has this idiot been watching Freddie’s room? We changed him after showering and put him to bed there. We don’t know how long this has been going on because for a while he was waking up at the same time in the morning, around 2 am, and we couldn’t get him to sleep again,” Shannon said.

She says the video monitor was a gift and she’s been using the device since he was born. “I found it very useful because when he was in bed it was nice to be able to see him. We used him since he was born. Baby monitors should be a safe thing to watch over your baby. You would never think that someone else would be looking at them,” he said.

