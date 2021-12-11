Parents catch strangers talking to baby through baby monitor

A British mother fears her family has been spied on in her own home for weeks. According to her, her 15-month-old baby started waking up during the night. Until, at dawn, they caught the unknown man talking to his son through the baby monitor. The incident took place in October. The information is from Crescer Magazine.

Shannon Richardson, of Oxfordshire, England, said the baby, Freddie, inexplicably woke up every night around 2 am and didn’t want to go back to sleep, leaving her and her partner Jack Gray perplexed. However, on one such night, the couple was horrified to hear a “deep male voice”. Initially, they thought there was someone in the house, but later they realized he was talking to the little one through the camera.

“He was saying ‘baby,’ like he was trying to wake up Freddie. Jack ran upstairs and broke into Freddie’s room. No one was there, but the monitor moved toward Jack. The voice came through the monitor. Jack just took off. the monitor on the wall and took Freddie in her arms. We went to our room and sat there, not knowing what to do. We were in shock. I didn’t know what to think,” the mother told the website mirror.

Shannon, 22, was so scared after the incident that she chose to stay at her mother’s house. When they got back home, Freddie slept in bed with her. The mother fears the stranger might have been watching the family for weeks. “The sadness and revulsion we feel is horrible. How long has this idiot been watching Freddie’s room? We changed him after his shower and put him to bed there. We don’t know how long this has been going on because, for a while, he was waking up at the same time in the morning around 2 am, and we couldn’t get him to sleep again,” he says.

“Jack was even getting into bed to try to comfort him. We were trying to calm him down and nothing was working. Now that we’ve removed the baby monitor, he hasn’t been waking up during the night.” “I wasn’t comfortable putting Freddie to bed alone again. So he went to sleep in my bed with me,” he admitted.

Shannon said the baby video monitor was a gift and had been using it since the child was born. “I found it very useful because when he was in bed it was nice to be able to see him. We’ve used him since he was born. Baby monitors should be a safe thing to keep an eye on your baby. You’d never think anyone else would be looking at them.” finished.

How to protect yourself – To prevent intrusions, it is important to keep your device software up to date and change your Wi-Fi password frequently.

Report it – Similar cases have already happened in several countries. According to Ronaldo Tossfunian, chief delegate at the São Paulo Civil Police’s Electronic Crimes Precinct, there is a possibility of identifying the intruders through the records of the electronic nanny company. “When someone accesses the baby monitor, that person’s IP is marked in a record that the manufacturer has and it is possible to investigate from there”, he explains.

Tossfunian claims that the electronic nanny invasion falls under the “Carolina Dieckmann Law”, in force since 2012, which aims to punish intrusions of computer devices with the purpose of obtaining, tampering with or destroying data or information without the owner’s authorization. Anyone who is a victim of crime can file a police report at the electronic crime station. The penalty for this type of crime varies from 3 months to 1 year of imprisonment plus a fine. However, as the crime is considered to be of little danger, the penalty is usually converted into community service and the purchase of food baskets.