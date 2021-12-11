Peter Dinklage comments on capacitance in Landro Hassum’s film

Actor Peter Dinklage, 52, star of “Game Of Thrones”, commented on the controversy of the new Netflix movie “Love Without Measures”. In the plot, actor Leandro Hassum was digitally reduced in stature to play a character with dwarfism.

On social networks, the production was accused of capacitation – discrimination against people with disabilities.

“I watch movies from the past and unfortunately if something makes money it will be repeated. We’re talking about an industry after all,” he said at an event promoting his new movie, “Cyrano.”

“Since the birth of cinema, romantic stories, at least in the United States, have been monopolized by beautiful white people,” continued the actor.

Peter said that now the world is living in very interesting times and that it is much more complex, needing to hear all the love stories. The actor stated that “beautiful people do not monopolize love” and that there are several stories to be told.

“But it’s a very complicated issue, because we actors have to be very careful not to offend people, and at the same time, our job is basically to play people who have nothing to do with us. , he declared.