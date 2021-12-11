Peter Dinklage, from Game of Thrones and Avengers, comments on controversy about Leandro Hassum’s film

Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister in “Game of Thrones” and Eitri in “Avengers: Infinite War,” commented on the controversy surrounding the Brazilian film “Amor Sem Measures”, in which Leandro Hassum plays a short man.

The romantic comedy, which features a six-foot-one actor playing a six-foot-tall person, has been accused of making capacitive jokes.

Peter, a British actor with dwarfism, gave his opinion on the case when he was questioned by the reporter during the promotion of his new film, “Cyrano”.

“I watch movies from the past, and unfortunately, if something makes money, it will be repeated — we’re talking about an industry after all.”

“Since the birth of cinema, romantic stories, at least in the United States, have been monopolized by beautiful white people. Now we are living in very interesting times, because that is no longer the case, the world is much more complex and we need to listen to all the love stories,” he continued

“Beautiful people haven’t monopolized love itself. Love is universal. I know we like going to the movies to see beautiful people, but there are many other stories out there and they need to be told. I think ‘Cyrano’ is one of them.”, said the actor.

Dinklage put into question the fact that Hassum plays someone with dwarfism: “But it’s a very complicated issue, because we actors have to be very careful not to offend people, and at the same time our job is basically to play people who have nothing to do with it. with us. So that creates a complicated impasse.”