Peter faces Octopus in new scene

THE Sony revealed this Friday (10) two new scenes from Spider-Man: No Return Home. The first, which can be seen above, brings the arrival of Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) to the MCU. When finding the Stubborn of Tom Holland, he questions what happened to his machine, referring to the project that the scientist created in Spider-Man 2.

In the second scene, available below, Peter accompanies – and hinders – Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) while the Ultimate Mage prepares a spell to make the world forget Spider-Man’s identity.

It is worth remembering that on Thursday night the first scene of the film was also revealed, which takes up the end of Spider-Man: Away from Home and shows J. Jonah Jameson (JK Simmons) revealing the hero’s identity to the world.

Spider-Man: No Return Home will feature the return of several former stars of the franchise: from Jamie Foxx, from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, again as the villain Electro; to Alfred Molina, from Spider-Man 2, as Doctor Octopus.

There are also rumors that the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will appear in the feature, but so far they have not been confirmed. The debut is scheduled for December 16th in Brazilian cinemas.

