Petrobras Drills Deepest Well in Brazilian History | Holy Spirit

Petrobras has completed the drilling of the pioneer oil exploratory well in block ES-M-669, in the pre-salt of the Espírito Santo Basin. Drilled 145 km off the coast, the project broke several records, including the deepest well ever drilled in Brazil, with about 7,700 meters; and the largest layer of salt ever drilled in the country, measuring approximately 4,850 m.

The conclusion was announced by the company this Friday (10).

“The intensive use of technology and the efficient performance of the teams involved also allowed us to reduce the well drilling time by approximately 50%, compared to the historical average for projects of this nature and complexity, which also represents a significant cost reduction ”, said the director of Production Development at the state-owned company, João Henrique Rittershaussen.

According to Petrobras, unlike an oil-producing well, a exploratory well Its purpose is to obtain information about the characteristics of the drilled rocks, their geology, existing pressures and the presence of oil or gas reservoirs.

“The drilling of the Monai wildcat well obtained all the geological information expected for the proper assessment of the area. The data obtained are being analyzed to define the future of block ES-M-669. It is worth noting that the geological information obtained in frontier areas exploratory activities, as is the case with Monai, also subsidize the improvement of studies and models for other areas and basins, incorporating important strategic knowledge for the company”, disclosed Petrobras.

Also according to the state company, located in a new exploratory frontier, the drilling of the Monai well was characterized by a scenario with significant technical challenges and a high level of operational complexity.

The well was drilled at a water depth (distance between the water surface and the seabed) of 2,366 meters. The total record depth of the well of 7,700 meters, for comparison purposes, is equivalent to 1.3 times the height of Mount Kilimanjaro, highest mountain in Africa.

The previous depth record was for the well known as Parati, one of the precursors of the pre-salt discovery, drilled in 2005, in the Santos Basin, with 7,630 meters.

Another record obtained by the Monai well was the thickest salt layer ever drilled, with 4,850 meters, the equivalent up to nearly six Burj Khalifa, tallest skyscraper in the world. The usual thickness of the salt layer in oil wells in the Santos Basin pre-salt, the largest pre-salt oil pole on the planet, is around 2,000 to 2,200 meters.

The Monai well also surpassed other drilling records in Brazil. It is the longest single-phase (segment) well in a vertical/directional well in the country, with about 3400 meters. In addition, the well also set the record for the longest tie-back column, a type of steel pipe that connects a stretch of pipe at the bottom of the well to the “head” of the well, installed on the seabed. The tie-back column at the Monai well has total length 4,300 meters.

Finally, the Monai well had the highest casing weight ever descended in Brazilian waters, from 794 tons, the equivalent of five blue whales, the heaviest animal on the planet. The casing is a steel column that covers the walls of the well to maintain its stability and integrity, preventing the rocks from falling into the well and also acting as an important protective barrier against fluid leakage to the external environment.

The great depths reached posed a series of challenges for Petrobras. In general, according to the company, the deeper the drilling, the more compact and dense the existing rocks. For comparison purposes, the drilling speed close to the seabed reaches about 100 meters per hour.

On very deep horizons, such as in the final stages of the Monai, the drilling speed drops to less than five meters per hour. The pressure at great depths, such as those reached by the Monai well, also poses a major challenge for safe well drilling.

In such deep geological horizons, the pressure reaches values ​​around 17,000 psi, the equivalent of approximately 1,200 times the pressure existing in the Earth’s atmosphere at sea level or 500 times the air pressure in a passenger car tire.

Block ES-M-669 was acquired in 2013, in the 11th Round of Concessions of the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). Petrobras is the operator in the block with a 40% stake, while Equinor and Total, which complete the formation of the consortium, have 35% and 25% respectively.