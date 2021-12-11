Petrobras Drills Deepest Well in Espírito Santo’s History | Economy

Alexandre Gentil/Petrobras Petrobras Drills Deepest Well in History

Petrobras announced this Friday (10) that it had drilled a well with the greatest depth in history in the pre-salt of the Espírito Santos Basin, 145 km off the coast. According to the company, 7,700 meters were drilled, surpassing the Parati Basin, in 2005, which had 7,630 meters drilled.

The oil company also recalled that the ES-M-669 block also set a record for the largest layer of salt ever drilled. In a statement, Petrobras said it had drilled about 4,850 meters of salt.

“The drilling of the Monai wildcat well obtained all the geological information expected for the proper assessment of the area. The data obtained are being analyzed to define the future of block ES-M-669. It is worth noting that the geological information obtained in frontier areas exploratory activities, as is the case with Monai, also subsidize the improvement of studies and modeling for other areas and basins, incorporating important strategic knowledge for the company,” Petrobras said in a note.

The company recalled that the Monai well is in the exploration phase, that is, it will still be necessary to obtain information on geology, the presence of oil or gas, in addition to researching the characteristics of the rocks.

Petrobras acquired the block in 2013, in consortium with Equinor and Total. The Brazilian oil company owns 40% of the exploration in the region, while the others have 35% and 25%, respectively.