Petrobras drills deepest well in the country, in the pre-salt Espírito Santo basin – Economy

THE Petrobras informed that it has completed the drilling of the exploratory well in Petroleum deepest ever drilled in the Brazil, with about 7,700 meters. The wildcat well in the ES-M-669 block, in the pre-salt basin of the Holy Spirit, is 145 km from the coast, in a location known as Monai, a mythological figure of the Guarani culture. The project broke another record: the largest layer of salt ever drilled in the country, with approximately 4,850 meters.

“The intensive use of technology and the efficient performance of the teams involved also allowed us to reduce the well drilling time by approximately 50%, compared to the historical average for projects of this nature and complexity, which also represents a significant cost reduction . The exploration of this new frontier in the Espírito Santo Basin pre-salt reaffirms Petrobras’ focus on operating in ultra-deep waters through partnerships with other companies”, highlighted in a press release the Production Development director, João Henrique Rittershaussen.

The state-owned company explains that, unlike an oil-producing well, an exploratory well aims to obtain information on the characteristics of the drilled rocks, their geology, existing pressures and the presence of oil or oil reservoirs. gas. According to the company, the drilling of wildcat well Monai obtained all the geological information expected for the proper assessment of the area.

The data obtained are being analyzed to define the future of the ES-M-669 block. Petrobras stresses that geological information obtained in exploratory frontier areas, such as the Monai, also subsidize the improvement of studies and modeling for other areas and basins, incorporating important strategic knowledge for the company.

technical challenges

The Monai is located on a new exploratory frontier and its drilling was characterized by a scenario with significant technical challenges and a high level of operational complexity, highlights the state-owned company. The well was drilled at a water depth (distance between the water surface and the seabed) of 2,366 meters. The total record depth of the well of 7,700 meters, for comparison, is equivalent to 1.3 times the height of Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa. The previous depth record was for the well known as Parati, one of the precursors to the pre-salt discovery, drilled in 2005, in the Santos Basin, with 7,630 meters.

Another record achieved by the Monai well was the thickest salt layer ever drilled, at 4,850 meters, equivalent to the height of almost six Burj Khalifa, in Dubai, the tallest skyscraper in the world. The usual thickness of the layer of salt in oil wells in the pre-salt of the Santos basin, the largest pre-salt oil pole on the planet, is around 2,000 to 2,200 meters.

The well also set the record for the longest tie-back column – the type of steel pipe that connects a length of pipe at the bottom to the well’s “head” installed on the seabed. The tie-back column on the Monai has an overall length of 4,300 meters.

According to the state-owned company, the well had the largest casing weight ever descended in Brazilian waters, at 794 tonnes, the equivalent of five blue whales, the heaviest animal on the planet. The casing is a steel column that covers the walls of the well to maintain its stability and integrity, preventing the rocks from falling into the well and also acting as a protective barrier against fluid leakage to the external environment.

Investments

Block ES-M-669 was acquired in 2013, in the 11th Round of Concessions of the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). Petrobras is the operator in the block with a 40% stake, while Equinor and Total, which complete the formation of the consortium, have 35% and 25% respectively.

Since the acquisition of the block, significant resources have already been invested in seismic, in the drilling of the pioneer exploratory well and in other activities. “These investments, which are still taking place in a phase of uncertainty about the feasibility of production, show the usual economic risk to which the entire oil industry is subjected. To this capital already used in exploration, other considerable expenses in production and refining will be added of oil, and in the transport and sale of derivatives, so that fuels, such as gasoline and diesel, reach the final consumer”, says the company.