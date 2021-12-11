Petrobras drills the deepest well in the history of Brazil – News

Petrobras announced this Friday (10) that it had completed the drilling of the pioneer oil exploratory well in block ES-M-669, in the pre-salt of the Espírito Santo basin. Developed 145 km off the coast, in a location known as Monai, a mythological figure of the Guarani culture, the project broke several records, including the deepest well ever drilled in Brazil, with around 7,700 meters, and the largest layer of salt already drilled in the country, with approximately 4,850 meters.

“The intensive use of technology and the efficient performance of the teams involved also allowed us to reduce the well drilling time by approximately 50%, compared to the historical average for projects of this nature and complexity, which represents a significant cost reduction. The exploration of this new frontier in the pre-salt of the Espírito Santo basin reaffirms Petrobras’ focus on operating in ultra-deep waters through partnerships with other companies”, highlighted the production development director, João Henrique Rittershaussen.

The state-owned company explains that, unlike an oil-producing well, an exploratory well aims to obtain information about the characteristics of the drilled rocks, their geology, existing pressures and the presence of oil or gas reservoirs. According to the company, the drilling of wildcat well Monai obtained all the geological information expected for the proper assessment of the area.

The data obtained are being analyzed to define the future of the ES-M-669 block. Petrobras stresses that geological information obtained in exploratory frontier areas, such as the Monai, also subsidize the improvement of studies and modeling for other areas and basins, incorporating important strategic knowledge for the company.

technical challenges

The drilling of the Monai well, located on a new exploratory frontier, was characterized by a scenario with significant technical challenges and a high level of operational complexity, highlights the state-owned company. The well was drilled in a location with a water depth (distance between the water surface and the seabed) of 2,366 meters.

The record depth of the well of 7,700 meters, for comparison purposes, is 1.3 times the height of Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa. The previous depth record was for the well known as Parati, one of the precursors to the pre-salt discovery, drilled in 2005, in the Santos Basin, with 7,630 meters.

Another record set by the Monai well was the thickest salt layer ever drilled, at 4,850 meters, equivalent to the height of nearly six Burj Khalifa, the tallest skyscraper in the world. The usual thickness of the layer of salt in oil wells in the pre-salt of the Santos basin, the largest pre-salt oil pole on the planet, is around 2,000 to 2,200 meters.

The state-owned company also adds that the Monai well also surpassed other drilling records in Brazil. This is the longest single-phase (segment) well in a vertical-directional well in the country, measuring around 3,400 meters. In addition, the well also set the record for the longest tie-back column, a type of steel pipe that connects a stretch of pipe at the bottom of the well to the well “head” installed on the seabed. The tie-back column in the Monai well has a total length of 4,300 meters.

According to the company, the well had the largest casing weight ever descended in Brazilian waters, at 794 tons, equivalent to the weight of five blue whales, the heaviest animal on the planet. A steel column lines the walls of the well to maintain its stability and integrity, preventing the collapse of rocks into the well and also acting as an important protective barrier against the leakage of fluids to the external environment.

Investments

Block ES-M-669 was acquired in 2013, in the 11th Round of Concessions of the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels). Petrobras is the operator in the block with a 40% stake, while Equinor and Total, which complete the formation of the consortium, have 35% and 25%, respectively.

Since the acquisition of the block, significant resources have already been invested in seismic, pioneer exploratory well drilling and other activities. “These investments, which are still taking place in a phase of uncertainty about the viability of production, show the usual economic risk to which the entire oil industry is subject,” stated the state-owned company.

“To this capital already used in exploration will be added other considerable expenses in the production and refining of oil, and in the transport and sale of oil products, so that fuels such as gasoline and diesel reach the final consumer”, he completes.