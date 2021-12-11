Peugeot 208 takes two stars and Hyundai Tucson zeroes

The Latin NCAP did not take long and has already completed its XII lot of safety tests on two models sold in Latin America, one of which is manufactured here. This is the case of the Peugeot 208, which earned just two stars in the rating.

The other model was the Hyundai Tucson, known here as New Tucson. Like the previous generation, the tested unit is made in South Korea and sold in some mainland markets.

About the Argentine hatch, Latin NCAP reported that the 208 made in El Palomar had 51.53% protection for adults, 54.92% protection for children, 54.13% for pedestrian protection and 55.81% for systems security assistance.

NCAP tested the 208 in front impact, side impact, whiplash, pedestrian protection, ESC, moose test, and speed assistance system (SAS).

According to the institute, the 208 was acceptable in frontal and side impact, but in this one the chest airbag limited the score and did not help with having automatic emergency braking (AEB).

The protection of children was worrying. As you know, it has 4 airbags as standard. NCAP says Peugeot has made improvements to seat backs and visual communication to occupants.

She highlighted the following: “Latin NCAP offered Peugeot to test better equipped versions of the 208, but the manufacturer rejected the offer.”

The other car is the Tucson of the previous generation, imported from South Korea, which Hyundai sold in countries in the region (it still sells here).

With only 2 airbags, the Tucson sold is quite incomplete in safety items, starting with the dual airbag. Without even traction and stability control, he unceremoniously zeroed in Latin NCAP.

The SUV received 51.21% adult protection, 4.37% child protection, 49.85% pedestrian protection and 6.98% security assistance systems.

The institute explained that “it purchased the unit evaluated in February 2021, after consulting the official representations of the brand in three different countries”.

They would have confirmed that it is at least two years before the new Tucson arrives in Latin America, but it came when tests were already being carried out in 2021.

In any case, Latin NCAP said it had offered to test the new generation Tucson, but the manufacturer rejected the offer.

Unlike other markets in the region, such as Costa Rica, Honduras and Nicaragua, for example, Brazil has not yet received the new generation, having the old one online by CAOA.

Peugeot 208 – 4 airbags

Hyundai Tucson – 2 airbags