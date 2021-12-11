Pfizer Booster Provides Up to 75% Protection Against Symptomatic Omicron Cases, UK Report Says | Vaccines

A study by the UK Health Safety Agency showed that the use of Pfizer’s vaccine as a booster dose provided 70% to 75% protection against the new omicron variant . The results were published this Friday (10) and concern symptomatic cases of the disease.

O use of booster dose is necessary, according to the Agency, because studies prove that the protection of vaccines decays after a period of time.

All vaccines against Covid administered in Brazil are effective, says Fiocruz

Quarantine requirement for unvaccinated travelers may be postponed after hacker attack on ConnectSUS, says Queiroga

“These initial estimates should be treated with caution, but they indicate that, a few months after the second dose of the vaccine, there is an increased risk of contracting the omicron variant compared to the delta strain”, said Mary Ramsay, head of immunization at the Agency.

“The data suggest that this risk is considerably reduced after a booster vaccine., so I ask everyone to receive their reinforcement when they are qualified,” he added.

To reach this conclusion, 581 people infected with the omicron variant and who had completed the vaccination schedule (two doses of the vaccine) using the immunizing agent produced by Pfizer and AstraZeneca were analyzed.

The study also revealed the protection generated with the two doses of the vaccine is not the same against the delta and omicron variants. In the case of omicron, the protection is less.

However, when boosted with a dose of Pfizer vaccine, there were about 70% protection against symptomatic infection for people who initially received the AstraZeneca vaccine, and about 75% protection for those who received Pfizer.

In comparison, booster dose protection against the Delta variant amounts to around 90%.

Researchers unveil first microscopic image of Ômicron

On the 8th of this month, BioNTech and Pfizer said preliminary studies show that three doses of their Covid-19 vaccine neutralize the omicron variant. According to the companies, the result obtained one month after the third dose is comparable to that observed after two doses against the original strain.

“Although two doses of the vaccine may still offer protection against the severe form caused by the omicron strain, it is clear from these preliminary data that protection is improved with a third dose,” said Albert Bourla, president and CEO of Pfizer.

The omicron variant – also called B.1.1529 – was reported to WHO on 24 November 2021 by South Africa. According to WHO, the variant has a “large number of mutations”, some of which are worrisome. The first confirmed case of omicron was from a sample collected on November 9, 2021 in the country.

On November 30, Dutch health authorities stated that the variant was already present in the country on November 19 – a week earlier than previously believed and before the WHO classified it as a concern variant.