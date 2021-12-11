Piastri takes the last pole and puts a hand and a half in the F2 title in Abu Dhabi

In Abu Dhabi, Oscar Piastri won the fifth pole in a row in Formula 2 (Photo: F2/Twitter)

IS VERSTAPPEN HARD OR DIRTY AGAINST HAMILTON IN F1?

The title of the 2021 Formula 2 season is in the hands of Oscar Piastri. It’s a statement that was true two months ago, but it was even more open late this Friday morning (10), in the classification for the category’s Abu Dhabi GP. The Australian driver dominated the action on the Yas Marina track and took the last pole of 2021.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

The only one who really hindered the fifth straight pole of the very likely 2021 Formula 2 champion was Jack Doohan, who, with less than two minutes, came out with the lead on the timesheets and forced Piastri to make an almost superior lap. Even with difficulties in the intermediate sector, that’s exactly what he did. Thus, Oscar only needs fifth place in one of Saturday’s two races to be champion. Just six points are enough.

O BIG PRIZE follows all the activities of the weekend of the Abu Dhabi GP, which decides the Worlds, LIVE and IN REAL TIME. On Saturday, the F1 TL3 is scheduled for 7am (GMT), while qualifying starts at 10am. F2 has two races: one at 5:20 am and one at 11:45 am.

Intense traffic at Formula 2 qualifying in Abu Dhabi (Photo: F2/Twitter)

Check out the F2 classification:

At the appointed time, minutes after the end of the Formula 1 practice that ended in a bang from Kimi Räikkönen, Formula 2 took to the track for qualifying. With the cars all jammed in for the first few minutes, Christian Lundgaard became irritated and complained about the traffic on the radio.

Once the fast laps started to appear, leader Oscar Piastri walked fast and jumped forward with 1min36s0. Marcus Armstrong and Marino Sato took the lead shortly before, but the point was that the track was improving quickly and allowed a significant drop in lap times with each round of fast spins.

Between one lap and another for Piastri, a lot of people passed the tip: Lundgaard, Jack Doohan, Robert Shwartzman and Ralph Boschung, with Piastri’s right slipping out of the top-10, but the next spin was in 1:35s379 and put the probable champion again at the front.

Jack Doohan scored brilliantly in Abu Dhabi (Photo: F2/Twitter)

Check out the Grand Prix channel on YouTube! Click here.

Follow the Grand Prix on twitter and on Instagram!

The advantage for Boschung and Schwartzman, in positions two and three, was good, 0s3. With half of training behind them, Jehan Daruvala, Doohan, Theo Pourchaire, Felipe Drugovich, Guanyu Zhou, Lundgaard and Liam Lawson formed the top-10.

The long general stop to change tires and prepare for the final laps preceded a certain difficulty in improving laps for a while. With 7 minutes to go, things started to change. Shwartzman and Boschung approached Piastri, while Drugovich and Zhou jumped into fourth and fifth.

The only question that would still be placed between the Australian and the pole would be Jack Doohan, who put in 1:35s290 and took the lead with less than two minutes to go. Piastri made his lap and improved the time in the first sector, worsened the intermediate one and remained in doubt until the end. But it worked. the Australian took the fifth straight pole and opened the championship lead to 55.5 points.

Formula 2, Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina, starting grid, main race:

1 THE PIASTRI Prema 1:35,077 two J DOOHAN MP 1:35,290 +0.213 3 G ZHOU UNI-Virtuosi 1:35.348 +0.271 4 R SHWARTZMAN Prema 1:35,360 +0.283 5 R BOSCHUNG fields 1:35,496 +0.419 6 T POURCHAIRE ART 1:35,504 +0.427 7 LAWSON High-tech 1:35,511 +0.434 8 F DRUGOVICH UNI-Virtuosi 1:35.612 +0.535 9 D TICKTUM carlin 1:35.618 +0.541 10 J DARUVALA carlin 1:35,821 +0.744 11 M ARMSTRONG DAMS 1:35,855 +0.778 12 C LUNDGAARD ART 1:36.016 +0.939 13 R NISSANY DAMS 1:36,080 +1,003 14 M SATO Trident 1:36,241 +1,164 15 J VIPS High-tech 1:36,282 +1,205 16 R VERSCHOOR Charouz 1:36,293 +1,216 17 B VISCAAL Trident 1:36,312 +1,235 18 J HUGHES HWA 1:36,462 +1,385 19 THE CALDWELL fields 1:36,570 +1,493 20 C NOVALAK MP 1:36,722 +1,645 21 G SAMAIA Charouz 1:36,741 +1,664 22 DELEDDA HWA 1:38,657 +3,580

Paddokkast #133: Hamilton vs. Verstappen: Warm it up for the grand final of F1 2021

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZE, in addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Teleguiado.