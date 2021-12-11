Plane almost hits another in belly emergency landing; watch

Merrill Field Airport, Alaska, was close to the scene of a tragedy, when an aircraft with problems in one of the engines made a belly landing and nearly hit another plane on the runway.

The Douglas model R4D-8 (Super DC-3), from the airline TransNorthen, had taken off on Wednesday (8), from Anchorage-Ted Stevens International Airport to the city of Kodiak. When reaching about 900 feet (about 275 meters) high during the climb, the aircraft registered a loss of power in the right engine.

The two pilots on board declared an emergency and requested a return to the departure airport. However, along the way, they decided to divert the aircraft to Merrill Field Airport, 12 km away.

When it reached its destination, the pilots made the aircraft land on its belly and slide a long distance. At that moment, the twin engine passed very close to another plane that was parked near the runway.

Despite the difficulties related to an engine failure and the frozen track, the DC-3 could be controlled until it slowed down completely. There was no major structural damage and fire onset, and none of the pilots were injured in the incident. However, the aircraft’s wings were damaged, as well as the engines and the underside of the fuselage.

So far, the cause of the failure of one of the engines on takeoff and the reason for the belly landing is unknown. It is suspected that there were also problems with the landing gear, as they were not activated. But, it is believed that the pilots did not use these mechanisms in order not to intensify the drag and increase the risks of the emergency landing.

Due to this episode, Merrill Field Airport had to suspend all its operations for about 6 hours.