PlayStation Christmas Promotion has classic games and new releases

Christmas is just around the corner and PlayStation has prepared a selection of offers for you to enjoy classic titles and discounted releases at select retailers.

The “PlayStation Christmas: Free To Play” promotion starts today and includes great PS4 and PS5 titles like The Last of Us Part II and Days Gone that can be purchased at up to 40% off.

Among the latest releases, the player will find games like Returnal, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Version and Ratchet & Clank: In Another Dimension with discounts that can reach 33%. It’s also a great opportunity to enjoy the PlayStation Hits line of games, a selection of established games that are up to 30% off.

Offers are valid from 12 to 30/12 or while supplies last, so be sure to guarantee your gift this Christmas.

PlayStation has also created a ‘2021 Christmas Gift Guide’.